Michael Jessen confirms split from Juliana Custodio on their 2nd wedding anniversary, says she ‘found someone new’

Following months of speculations about their marriage, 90 Day Fiance star Michael Jessen just confirmed that it’s over between him and Juliana Custodio. The news is even more heartbreaking because Michael made the announcement on their second wedding anniversary and posted a photo from their wedding.

Michael took the high road and wished his now estranged wife nothing but the best. He also shared that Juliana has already moved on and has found someone new. While Michael didn’t share all the details about their split, he noted that the pandemic played a role in their breakup.

Michael Jessen confirms split from Juliana Custodio

The 90 Day Fiance star has been MIA from social media for a while, but a few hours ago, he posted a message.

“A quick break from my social media break to say #HappyAnniversary@julianacustodiooo. Today is only our second wedding anniversary and, sadly, our last,” wrote Michael.

“Our marriage is a Covid-19 casualty that will not be showing up in any statistics. Thankfully, you are quickly emerging healthier and stronger than ever. Some of the rest of us will likely be staying in intensive care for quite some time.”

After complimenting Juliana on her beauty and resilience, Michael wrote, “I understand how our situation throughout the pandemic could slowly, and eventually completely, drain you of these qualities.”

He added, “All of us were completely drained by the end of it and I did not maintain the strength of mind and the fortitude to be the husband that you wanted me to be. The stress and the pressure of providing for everyone got the better of me and I did not take care of myself. All along, I failed to recognize that you were there for me.”

Juliana Custodio already has a new man in her life

Before ending his post, the 90 Day Fiance star also revealed that his now-estranged wife has already moved on, but he wished Juliana the best.

“I do not blame you for wanting to leave and for desiring a new start. You are more suited for the life that you had before we met and I can understand why you would want to return. Your happiness is more important to me than me being a part of your unhappiness,” wrote Michael.

He continued, “My love for you remains true and will always be there for you. I am happy that you have moved on and have quickly found someone new. I hope that you will have lasting love and happiness and achieve every dream that you set out upon. If anyone can do it, it is you, and I will always be rooting for you.”

“I will remain with you in the wonderful memories that we shared together. My heart is broken…” Michael added.

