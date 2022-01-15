90 Day Fiance: Juliana Custodio shares progress photo of her baby bump

Juliana Custodio is a few months into her first pregnancy and shared a progress photo with 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

Juliana Custodio has moved on quickly from her old life with her 90 Day Fiance partner Michael Jessen. Juliana has a new man, is living in Germany, and is expecting a baby.

With all the change in her life, Juliana shared a progress photo of her pregnancy with her fans on social media.

The 23-year-old Brazilian model has a very thin frame so her baby bump looked prominent in the happy photo.

Juliana Custodio posts progress picture of her growing baby bump

Since Juliana has moved on from Michael she has built a whole new life for herself including a new man and a baby on the way just a month after their split was official.

Despite the life that Juliana left behind, she has been embracing her new journey and updated fans on her pregnancy with a photo showing off her baby bump.

She also wrote a caption in Portuguese that translated to her saying that she was looking for her car keys and that she hasn’t been remembering anything lately.

In the photo, Juliana had a beaming closed-mouth smile and was wearing a cropped sweater with jeans with no belt.

Juliana shared a photo emphasizing her belly with a note in Portuguese. Pic credit: @julianacustodiooo/Instagram

Michael Jessen and Juliana Custodio have conflicting opinions of what led to their breakup

Michael insinuated Juliana left him when things got tough and broke his heart and hopes of a future with more children. He also said their relationship was a casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.

Michael had two children that 90 Day viewers saw get very close to Juliana. Juliana has not mentioned them apart from telling off trolls who were trying to message her young step-daughter Cece for information on the breakup through her TikTok.

Juliana says that she left Michael because he wasn’t making any money during the pandemic, and she not only had to support him financially, but also his children and his ex-wife.

Michael and Juliana are still technically married and Michael did not have a prenup with Juliana despite him flaunting the fact that he was well off, so viewers will have to stay tuned to find out how their relationship will officially be dissolved.

Juliana and Michael’s life together only lasted through two years of marriage.

