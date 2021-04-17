Meri Brown says she’s an orphan, needs guidance after her mother’s death

Meri called herself an orphan after her mother’s death and said she needs guidance. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Meri Brown has returned to social media following her mother’s death last month and she shared a personal post, calling herself an “orphan,” and told her followers that she needs her mother’s “hope and guidance.”

Meri’s beloved mother, Bonnie, passed away unexpectedly late last month and since then, she has taken a bit of a hiatus from social media.

Just several days after Bonnie’s passing, Meri was seen attending the funeral, where her estranged husband, Kody and his second wife, Janelle were spotted kissing in the parking lot.

Meri reaches out to fans after social media hiatus

This week, Meri reached out to her 515k followers with a selfie in front of Lizzie’s Heritage Inn and a long message.

She captioned her post, “It’s a strange thing being a 50 year old orphan. I mean, we all expect our parents to pass before us, and to be real, I’m pretty sure mom and dad were both pretty satisfied with their lives.”

“With 7 kids, and 5 of them still living, plus many grandkids and great-grandkids (I have no idea how many, I’d have to count, I usually just asked mom because she knew) they have a pretty stellar legacy they’ve left behind,” she wrote.

Meri is still grieving and learning how to navigate life without her mom

“Today marks 3 weeks since mom left us, way too soon, way too unexpectedly,” she noted her heartfelt caption. “It’s been a strange swirl of emotions. Hanging out with my sisters brings many laughs, memories, and tears, and I’m only going to assume, healing as well.”

“We wonder why this happened like it did, we start seeing the little things that had been going on and wonder if it was some sort of unknown preparation of the end getting near,” she continued. “Or maybe we just like to think that because it comforts us in some strange way.”

“And now I sit here, grieving for her, and learning to jump into life without her. Learning to pick up the pieces of where she left off. Learning to be the kind of person she was, and the kind of person she would be proud of,” she added.

She concluded, “I don’t know how to do this all without her. I really don’t. I know she’s close, I only hope I can hear her whisperings as she gives me hope and guidance. Because I’m going to need a lot of that….”

Meri slowly returned to social media last week

Last week, Meri held her first Fridays with Friends on Instagram since her mother’s passing. She also took to Twitter to call out a troll who alleged an affair with a producer and one who questioned her financial motives for doing the show.

Meri also shared some cryptic messages in her IG stories last week prompting fans to wonder if she was addressing her broken marriage to Kody.

Fans still wonder if Meri may move back to Utah

Some fans have speculated that Meri may move back to Utah (or may have already) given that her daughter, Mariah, and her fiance, Audrey, are living in Utah and supposed to be helping care for the inn since Bonnie’s passing. Bonnie was the innkeeper at Lizzie’s Heritage Inn.

Meri lives alone in a huge $1 million home and admitted that she and Kody don’t see each other. Kody and Meri’s marriage troubles have taken center stage this season.

Fans have wondered if she’ll make any big life decisions now that her mother has passed.

Fans can tune in for the series’ two-hour finale this Sunday to watch the last of the Brown family’s drama this season.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.