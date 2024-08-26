Melissa Gorga sounds off on Chanel Ayan: ‘Everything she does is for a moment’

Melissa Gorga has sounded off and we now know why Chanel Ayan from The Real Housewives of Dubai star has beef with her.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star went all in trying to figure out the deal with Chanel.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Chanel accused Melissa of buying her followers on social media.

The kicker is that Melisa doesn’t even know Chanel, but the RHODubai star does know Teresa Giudice, which says it all.

It doesn’t, though, as Melissa recently unleashed about Chanel and revealed what really had her coming for the RHONJ star.

On the recent episode of her podcast On Display with Melissa Gorga, she had her guests Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp help her get to the bottom of the Chanel drama.

RHONJ star Melissa Gorga sounds off on Chanel Ayan

Melissa wanted to know the deal with Chanel, reiterating that she had never met the RHODubai star. They began talking about a party Tamra and Teddi had. It was at BravoCon, where Melissa may have met Chanel, but she wasn’t sure.

Aside from that, Melissa has never interacted with Chanel, who keeps talking about Melissa.

“Every time I turn around, she’s saying something about me, and I never had a conversation with her,” Melissa stated.

Tamra needed a little catch-up before Teddi made the connection that Chanel went to Teresa’s wedding, making her Team Tre. Melissa was okay with this, but it doesn’t explain why Chanel suddenly kept taking shots at Melissa.

Again, they returned to the BravoCon party, where we learned Chanel was high maintenance; which is unsurprising to anyone.

“Everything she does is for a moment, right? Like it’s a sound bite. It’s a moment like, she says it, and then we’re in the press together, and I am like, ‘Why is she discussing me? I don’t know who she is. I have never had like a conversation with her,’” Melissa spilled.

After going off on a rant about Chanel, Melissa did share more insight into what started their beef or, rather, Chanel’s beef with Melissa.

Melissa Gorga claims RHODubai’s Chanel Ayan was supposed to apologize to her

Last week, Dolores Catania had her annual charity softball game without cameras rolling this year due to The Real Housewives of New Jersey being paused. Melissa was unable to attend because she had a previous commitment in Boston.

Chanel was at the game, so Melissa got the inside scoop on Chanel’s deal from Danielle Cabral, Rachel Fuda, and Margaret Josephs. The three Jersey ladies used the game to learn why Chanel kept shading Melissa.

Chanel was told that Melissa talks terribly about her and doesn’t like her, which prompted the drama.

“She [Chanel] said, ‘I feel so bad. I feel terrible. I am going to make a public apology after today apologizing to Melissa for all the things I said about her,’” Melissa exclaimed before adding that Chanel didn’t mention who told her that Melissa was trashing her.

Let’s be honest. We all know it was either Teresa or Jennifer Aydin, and Tamra insinuated just as much.

Despite not getting a public apology, Melisa has no issue with Chanel; she’s not feuding with her. Melissa even encouraged Chanel to reach out to her so they could clear the air.

What do you think of the Melissa and Chanel drama?

The Real Housewives of Dubai airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.