RHONJ star Melissa Gorga claps back at Chanel Ayan for claiming she bought her followers

Dubai Housewife Chanel Ayan accused Melissa Gorga of purchasing her 2.8 million Instagram followers.

However, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is clapping back at the shady remark.

The outspoken Chanel has become fast friends with Teresa Giudice after scoring a last-minute invite to her lavish 2022 wedding to Luis Ruelas.

Since then, Chanel has been showing her allegiance to Teresa, and most recently, she questioned how Melissa has more followers than her sister-in-law.

Aside from Chanel’s affiliation with Teresa, there appears to be no other reason why the Bravo newbie has been trashing Melissa online.

The RHONJ star responded during an episode of her podcast and noted that she has no beef with the model, telling her listeners, “I don’t know her.”

Melissa Gorga claps back at Chanel Ayan over a shady comment

Melissa is convinced that Chanel’s decision to mention her on social media is due to clout and her budding friendship with Teresa Giudice.

“I need to talk about this situation with a Real Housewives of Dubai that just seems to constantly want to mention my name… when I have no idea why,” said the RHONJ star on her On Display podcast.

“I don’t approach her, I don’t follow her, I don’t know her,” continued the brunette beauty who noted that the only time she’s seen Chanel was at a party for BravoCon.

As for why the RHODubai star keeps coming for the Jersey Housewife, Melissa reasoned, “I do think she’s trying to please someone.”

“I don’t randomly call out other Housewives on other franchises for absolutely no reason… it’s not the way I look for clout…” noted the mom of three. “She’s talking about my followers and the fact that I have so many more followers than a lot of the Housewives.”

Chanel thinks Melissa purchased her 2.8 million followers

The feud between the two Bravo Housewives started on X after user, Real Housewife Junkie posted a screenshot of Melissa’s 2.8 million Instagram followers.

The post read, “Heather Dubrow, Tamra Judge, Kenya Moore, Erika Jayne, and Teresa Giudice, are all Housewives with less Instagram followers than Melissa Gorga. Let that sink in 👀 #rhonj #bravotv #realhousewives #rhoc #rhoa #rhob.”

Several people chimed in on the post including Chanel who responded, “She can’t have more followers than Teresa or the Kenya Moore 😂😂😂😂 did she buy them 😂😂😂😂 sorry not sorry don’t care 🤷‍♀️.”

Chanel Ayan’s X comment. Pic credit: @HWjunkie1/@chanelayan/X

In case you’re wondering, Teresa has 2.3 million followers and recently fired Atlanta Housewife, Kenya Moore also stands at 2.3.

Tamra Judge has 1.8 and her RHOC castmate Heather Dubrow has 1.7, while Beverly Hills Housewife Erika Jayne is close behind Melissa with 2.6 million followers on Instagram.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.