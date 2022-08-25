Supermodel Naomi Campbell calls Andy Cohen during RHODubai reunion, talks to Chanel Ayan

RHODubai star Chanel Ayan receives support from supermodel Naomi Campbell during the reunion. Pic credit: Bravo

Last night, the finale of Season 1 of The Real Housewives of Dubai aired.

This means viewers got to see the trailer for Part 1 of The Real Housewives of Dubai Reunion.

The ladies served fashion, shocking accusations, and some funny moments.

There was even an unexpected cameo by an OG supermodel: The iconic Naomi Campbell.

As Chanel Ayan was slowly making her way to the couch while someone was holding her long feathered train, a surprised Andy Cohen said, “Naomi Campbell is calling me right now.”

Visibly stunned but loving every second of this exchange, Andy tells Naomi on speaker phone, “This is insane. I’m sitting here with Ayan.”

Chanel might be the most liked Housewife of all time. She quickly became a fan favorite.

In a recent episode, she opened up about a traumatic experience she went through at the young age of 5 years old and gained even more fans and supporters.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell is a huge fan of RHODubai star Chanel Ayan

During the trailer for the reunion, Andy put his phone closer to Chanel as Naomi told her with a lot of emotion in her voice, “You are the best thing on the show.”

Nonstop fashion. Shady confessionals. Her loving hilarious relationship with her son. Opening up about her traumatic childhood and FGM.



The camera panned to Caroline Stanbury who seemed upset at the attention Chanel was receiving. She even shook her head and rolled her eyes.

LMFAOO Caroline Stanbury Was Pissed Off I Loved Every Moment of It’s Too.. 😭😭🤣🤣👏🏾👏🏾🔥❤️!!



Naomi, who went total fangirl, added, “Don’t let anyone ruffle your feathers,” as Chanel was thanking her with the biggest smile on her face.

Andy added, “She got a lot of feathers on.”

Chanel was wearing a beautiful green gown by Michael Cinco with a long train made of yellow feathers.

Chanel posted the trailer for the Reunion on social media and captioned her post, “NAOMI CAMPBELL I LOVE YOU FOREVER SIS”

At one point in the trailer, viewers see Chanel twirling in her dressing room. She delivered one of her blunt and iconic one-liners, “I came dressed in black because I’m ready to murder these b***hes.”

RHODubai star Chanel Ayan has been a fan favorite this season

Chanel became a fan favorite since her first episode of The Real Housewives of Dubai when she introduced herself in four different languages and said, “I’m a bad a** b***h.”

She added, “I’m telling you in four f**king different languages how fabulous and bad a** b***h I am.”

A fan wrote, throwing some shade at Caroline Stanbury, “Someone is mad that Chanel Ayan is the fan favorite when everyone thought it was gonna be Stanburys show – but it became the Chanel Ayan-show after the first five seconds.”

Part 1 of The Real Housewives of Dubai will air next week and the ladies came all glammed up.

