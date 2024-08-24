The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge has been causing her fair share of drama lately, both on and off-screen.

Tamra has been clashing with her co-stars and taking aim at other Real Housewives, like RHONJ’s Jennifer Aydin.

This week, Tamra has fans buzzing again after she commented about The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Cabral.

Fans have often wondered what the real reason is that Danielle doesn’t speak to her brother Tommy, not buying what she’s said on the show.

Season 14 of RHONJ saw Danielle not speaking to her father, too, putting her husband, Nate Cabral, as the go-between to make sure their kids saw Danielle’s dad.

Well, according to Tamra, she knows or allegedly knows what really went down between Danielle and Tommy.

Tamra Judge claims RHONJ’s Danielle Cabral allegedly ‘beat up’ her brother’s wife, leading to rift

On the recent episode of her Two Ts In A Pod podcast with Teddi Mellencamp, Tamra spilled some tea on Danielle after they had questions for their guest, Melissa Gorga.

Teddi got the ball rolling, admitting she doesn’t believe Danielle’s story, which angers her. The RHOBH alum wanted the real dirt, with Melissa chiming in that she does have questions regarding Danielle’s family situation.

Well, it turns out that Tamra just might have some answers. The RHOC starlet admitted someone slid into her DMs with a Danielle bombshell.

“I had somebody reach out to me and say, ‘I know why Danielle doesn’t talk to her brother,’ And I didn’t respond to this person at all, and she went on to tell me that Danielle beat up her brother’s wife allegedly,” Tamra explained. “So this person is like, ‘I know why it’s because she beat up her brother’s wife.”

Teddi admitted they had heard that before Melissa responded in shock over the allegations.

“What!? This I have never heard. I promise you it’s a first. Look at Tamra, breaking the first time. I’ve never ever heard anything like it,” Melissa stated.

Tamra made it clear that she didn’t know if the claims were true, and she never responded to the person who sent her the message.

What has Danielle Cabral said about not speaking to her brother?

During her first season on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, fans learned that Danielle blocked her brother on social media because he called her a “raving maniac,” which resulted in her not attending the wedding.

Those two things, Danielle claims, led to her and Tommy no longer speaking after tension had been mounting between them.

When she was on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Danielle was asked what the real deal was, and she doubled down that it all came from the Instagram block.

The rift with her brother has led Danielle to not speak with her father either. On Season 14 of RHONJ, Danielle admitted that she wasn’t talking to her father because of the gift situation with her brother.

Fans will remember Danelle saying she sent her brother and his wife a baby gift to have it back. Danielle thought her dad didn’t have her back in the situation and took a step back from him.

Do you think what Tamra said is true?

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo. The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.