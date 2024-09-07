Meisha and Nicola still going strong — See what the 90 Day Fiance stars are up to

It’s been a while since we heard from Meisha Johnson and Nicola Kanaan.

The couple debuted their international love story during Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Meisha, a U.S. native, and Nicola, an Israeli native, met online and quickly bonded over their devout religious beliefs.

Viewers were perplexed by the couple, who appeared to be an unlikely match.

Other than their Catholic faith, it seemed as though these two didn’t share much else in common.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Additionally, 90 Day Fiance fans were also shocked to discover that at 46 years old, Nicola was still a virgin.

Meisha and Nicola’s relationship status has remained in question

Despite some red flags along the way, it seemed their future was secured after Nicola proposed during a sightseeing tour around Israel, and Meisha accepted.

Not too long after Meisha returned to the States, Nicola’s home country came under attack.

Amid the Israel-Palestine conflict, 90 Day Fiance fans expressed concern for Nicola’s safety.

Meisha updated her fans to let them know that (thankfully) Nicola was safe.

Since then, Meisha hasn’t mentioned her fiance much on social media, leaving 90 Day Fiance fans curious about their relationship status.

A recent Instagram Story video proved the couple is still going strong.

Meisha and Nicola enjoy a day in Minnesota

Ahead of the weekend, Meisha recorded herself from her car, and much to the surprise of her followers, Nicola was seated next to her.

“90 Day Fiance in the house!” Meisha exclaimed as she panned her phone camera to the passenger’s seat, revealing Nicola sitting in it.

Meisha revealed they had stopped off at McDonalds, where Nicola ordered a coffee.

Nicola smiled and waved at Meisha’s fans and followers while looking happy and healthy.

The happy couple was on their way into the movie theater to see the new film, Reagan, then did some fishing on the Mississippi River afterward.

Is the 90 Day Fiance couple married?

It’s unclear if Nicola is here on his K-1 visa or just visiting. The last we heard, Meisha and Nicola were engaged but hadn’t gotten married.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Nicola was spotted in the US last summer looking “very happy” to be with his lady love.

An insider spoke with In Touch and revealed that the couple was spending time in Meisha’s hometown, Blaine, Minnesota.

The source spotted Meisha and Nicola doing some shopping at a local Target. Nicola “was a gentleman and carried all their bags as they walked the short few blocks back to her townhome!” they shared.

Meisha and Nicola were reportedly “talking, smiling, and laughing” during their shopping excursion and again when a fan recognized them.

Meisha and Nicola choose to keep their relationship off social media for the most part.

Most of Meisha’s Instagram content consists of daily meditation videos, while Nicola shares mostly video footage of Catholic holy days.

Perhaps they’re keeping their marital status under wraps so they won’t spoil an upcoming 90 Day Fiance spin-off storyline.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.