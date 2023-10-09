90 Day Fiance’s Meisha Johnson updates fans on Nicola’s safety in Israel amid attacks

Meisha Johnson provided 90 Day Fiance viewers with an update on Nicola Kanaan‘s whereabouts and safety amid the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Nicola is a resident of Israel, so when news of the attacks on his country made headlines, 90 Day Fiance viewers were rightfully concerned.

Meisha recorded herself from her car and uploaded the video to Instagram, letting her fans and followers know how Nicola and his family are holding up.

In the video, captioned, “UPDATE from the Holy Land, Israel. 💔🙏🏻,” Meisha thanked her followers for their messages of prayers and concern for the people of Israel, including Nicola and his loved ones.

“I’ve spoken with him several times today, and they are safe, thanks be to God,” Meisha reported.

According to Meisha, Nicola and his family members are located on the northern side of Israel, closer to the Lebanese border, so for the time being, they are safe since the attacks were reported in the southern region of Israel.

90 Day Fiance star Meisha Johnson encourages her fans to pray for Israel

But as Meisha pointed out, “In war, you never know what could happen. Anything could happen.”

The former news journalist also pointed out that the mayor in northern Israel has opened underground shelters for residents to seek refuge if and when it becomes necessary.

“The main point of my message – above and beyond just updating you on Nicola and letting you know that he is safe – I think that this is really just a call to prayer,” the devout Catholic added.

“If we are not there physically, all we can do from afar is pray, and prayer is effective, and it’s the only weapon at our disposal to help our friends abroad who are in need of help.”

Nicola is praying the rosary amid the attacks on his native Israel

While Nicola hasn’t spoken out since the attacks on Israel, he did make an impactful statement in a recent Instagram Reel without speaking a word.

The 46-year-old recorded the ocean waves crashing against the rocks as he dangled his rosary in front of the camera.

In the caption and in the text over the video, Nicola simply wrote, “Pray the Rosary.”

Meisha and Nicola’s shared Catholic faith brought them together

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers were introduced to Meisha and Nicola during Season 6. The couple’s shared bond over their Catholic faith brought them together, and after seven years of communicating solely online, they finally met in person.

Nicola ended up proposing to Meisha during a sightseeing stroll through Israel, catching Meisha completely off guard. Despite some reservations about Nicola’s inexperience with women, Meisha accepted his proposal, and as far as we know, the couple is waiting to tie the knot.

During the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 6 Tell All, Meisha revealed that her first marriage had been annulled, allowing her and Nicola to wed in a Catholic church.

Nicola was recently in the U.S., as confirmed by a source who spotted the couple together in Meisha’s native Minnesota over the summer. But it appears that Nicola has since returned to Israel with his family, likely because he’s still awaiting his K-1 visa to be approved.

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.