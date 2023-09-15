90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days spoiler: Nicola proposes to Meisha – Does she accept?

Nicola Kanaan doesn’t want to waste any time getting engaged to Meisha Johnson.

Following a less-than-romantic gesture while visiting the Dead Sea, Nicola redeems himself on the next episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

The 46-year-old virgin shocks Meisha with a surprise proposal, but will the former news anchor accept?

In a preview clip from Sunday’s episode, Nicola pops the question when Meisha least expects it.

While the couple is doing some sightseeing in Israel, Nicola begins to gush over Meisha and how much he loves her.

“I’m going to tell you something very important,” Nicola tells Meisha as they walk along the streets. “And you know that I love you so much, Meisha. And we’ve known each other for many years, and I was waiting for a woman like you, and I want to tell you something very important.”

Next, Nicola gets down on one knee and tells Meisha, “I’m asking you if you want to marry me.”

Meisha’s jaw drops to the floor as she stands in shock, speechless. Nicola continues telling Meisha he has been waiting for a woman like her and notes that he doesn’t have an engagement ring but suggests they go buy one together.

Nicola isn’t sure whether Meisha is saying “yes” or “no” as she holds her hand over her mouth, still in disbelief, especially since Nicola got down on one knee in the middle of a public market.

Meisha hesitates before saying ‘yes’ to Nicola’s proposal

“Right here?” she questions as Nicola continues to press her for an answer. After some hesitation, Meisha tells Nicola, “Yes, I will,” as some onlookers applaud her answer.

Meisha is still clearly in shock as they share a kiss, and she asks him whether he’s serious and jokingly asks whether he knows what he’s doing.

“I am in shock because you did it in public,” Meisha tells Nicola, who responds, “And you say I’m not romantic.”

During a confessional, Meisha admits that her heart is “beating outside of her chest” and reveals that she’s been praying to God about the situation.

“I realized that as quirky and odd as he is, ‘yes’ was the right thing to say because Nicola’s strength and his courage and how he has enlightened my life is something that I am sure I will never find again,” Meisha admits during a confessional.

“I don’t have all the answers, and I never will, but I’m going for it, and I’m so excited to do so,” Meisha adds.

These two lovebirds seemed like an odd match from the start, but their storyline has proven that their love for each other is the real deal.

Now that they’re engaged, the question remains: will they make it down the aisle and officially become husband and wife, or will their differences become too much to overcome?

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.