90 Day Fiance: Nicola is a 46-year-old virgin remaining celibate until he marries ‘the right woman’

Episode 3 of Before the 90 Days Season 6 will introduce 90 Day Fiance viewers to another new couple, Meisha Johnson and Nicola Kanaan.

Nicola and Meisha join a bevy of other unlikely pairs within the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

Nicola, 46, is an Israeli native who describes himself as a very religious virgin who lives with his mother and hasn’t kissed a woman in 16 years.

The devoted Catholic met his girlfriend, Meisha, online seven years ago, but they have yet to meet in person. (Sounds like a familiar storyline, doesn’t it?)

In a preview clip from the June 18 episode, Overboard, newbie Nicola chats with his friend, Wasim, about meeting Meisha.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Wasim expresses his doubts to TLC’s producers when he says Meisha is a “beautiful and attractive woman” who is “out of Nicola’s league.”

Nicola says he’ll remain a virgin until he gets married, but his friend is skeptical

“It will be hard for people to believe that this person right here — who has no job, no money, who is totally broke, who does nothing but sit in his room praying to Mary — is actually loved by a woman like Meisha,” Wasim admits.

During a confessional, Nicola tells the cameras, “I am still a virgin, and I will never sleep with a woman until I get married.”

“So it don’t matter if I am 18, or 46, or 65, I have to be [a] virgin and celibate until I get married to the right woman,” he adds.

However, Meisha is not a virgin. Although Nicola prefers that Meisha had not slept with any other men before him, he says that since she brought Jesus into her life, she’s reborn, in a sense.

“I must look at Meisha now in a new way. She’s a virgin,” is Nicola’s take on it.

As with other storylines that 90 Day Fiance viewers have watched play out in past seasons, Nicola’s mother is unaware that he is romantically involved with Meisha and thinks she’s only a friend of his.

As devout Catholics, Nicola’s mother expects that he’ll marry a fellow virgin and not a divorcee who has had sex before.

Who is 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days newcomer Meisha Johnson?

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Meisha is still willing to fly to Israel to be with Nicola and get engaged, despite the hurdles. Meisha is a Catholic convert and former TV journalist who experienced a spiritual awakening that led her to change paths in life.

Per her Instagram page, Meisha worked for CBS and Fox in her former career and now lists herself as “Director of Pastoral Care/ Ph.D student: Theology & Spiritual Direction.”

Meisha also operates the website, Psalm91.com, and her YouTube channel, @meishajohnson5522, where she “spreads God’s Word in a seeking and hungry-for-Truth culture.”

Admittedly, Meisha used to be the “fun party girl.” Now, she says, “All I can do is follow my heart.”

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.