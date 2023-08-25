90 Day Fiance couple Nicola Kanaan and Meisha Johnson spotted in the U.S. looking ‘very happy together’

Meisha Johnson and Nicola Kanaan struck 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers as an unlikely match this season, but it seems the couple is the real deal.

Despite plenty of potential red flags, it appears that Meisha and Nicola’s bond is too strong to break because they were recently spotted in the U.S.

A source spoke with In Touch and revealed they saw Meisha and Nicola in Blaine, Minnesota, where Meisha originally hails from.

“I can confirm Nicola is in the U.S.,” Kim Rek told the publication. “I just spotted Meisha and Nicola together in her hometown of Blaine, Minnesota, coming out of a shopping trip at Target.”

According to Kim, Meisha’s man isn’t as crass as he appears on reality television.

“Nicola was a gentleman and carried all their bags as they walked the short few blocks back to her townhome!” Kim added.

Meisha Johnson and Nicola Kanaan were friendly and carefree during a Target run

The insider added that throughout their time together, Meisha and Nicola were “talking, smiling, and laughing” and were friendly when recognized.

“I called out their names as I drove by, and they smiled and waved at me,” the eyewitness continued. “They ​looked very happy together.”

Meisha and Nicola only met because of a “profound spiritual awakening” Meisha experienced while vacuuming her living room, involving visions of suns and a voice telling her to get on her knees and begin praying.

It was this religious conversion that led Meisha, a former anchor and news/traffic reporter, to find Nicola, a 46-year-old virgin and devout Catholic, online.

After seven years of communicating solely online, Meisha finally made the trip from the U.S. to Nicola’s home country of Israel to meet him in person for the first time.

The emotional moment was captured by TLC’s cameras, and viewers are currently watching Meisha and Nicola’s international love story play out during Season 6 of Before the 90 Days.

It seemed as though the only thing Meisha and Nicola had in common was their Catholic faith. And their first in-person meeting was uncomfortable for viewers to watch at times.

Nicola hasn’t told his mom that Meisha is his girlfriend yet on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

For starters, Nicola complained that Meisha talked too much and was too dramatic, he hid his romance with Meisha from his family, and when he finally introduced Meisha to them, things got even more awkward.

Nicola’s mother, Nadia, is set in her ways and expects that her son will marry a virgin. What she doesn’t know is that Meisha is a divorcee with two children.

Nicola admitted that when his mother discovers Meisha’s history, it will feel like he’s dropping “an atomic bomb” on her. We have yet to see Nicola explain to Nadia that Meisha is his girlfriend of seven years, and the lead-up to the big moment has us all feeling tense, especially Meisha.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.