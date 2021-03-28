Matt James spotted at a blackjack table with RHONJ’s Melissa Gorga

Melissa Gorga and Matt James were spotted at a blackjack table together in Las Vegas. Pic credit: ABC/Bravo

The Bachelor’s Matt James was spotted out with The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Melissa Gorga at a casino in Las Vegas.

On March 25th, Virgin Hotels hosted a lavish grand opening party full of alcohol, food, and gambling.

The hotel invited reality stars from shows all across television, and they were able to rub elbows for the first time in a while since public-health restrictions have prevented much travel until now.

Matt James lets loose with the Bravo stars

Melissa Gorga took to her Instagram story to repost a photo that her cousin Nicholas Marco caught of her and James on the casino floor.

With what Bachelor fans have dubbed his “single guy” beard in full effect, James hunched over in excitement over a game of blackjack. Melissa’s husband, Joe Gorga, was rooting them on from behind the table.

James and Gorga playing a round of blackjack. Pic credit: Instagram / @melissagorga

According to Eater Las Vegas, the new hotel boasts “[a] 60,000-square-foot casino from Mohegan Sun, the first Native American tribe to operate a Las Vegas casino,” plus it “features 650 slots and more than 150 table games.”

James and Gorga took full advantage of this brand new, state-of-the-art casino to have a good time.

What’s been going on with Matt James since The Bachelor?

The last we heard from James was his appearance on the Bill Simmons Podcast.

In this interview, Matt expressed that he was ready to move on from his breakup with his season’s winner Rachael Kirkconnell; not by dating, but by putting his energy into his work, family, and friends.

James said he wants to leave The Bachelor world behind, especially since some fans harshly attacked him via social media after he broke off his relationship with Kirkconnell amid her plantation party controversy.

Due to the immense amounts of hate, James deleted his Instagram photo feed.

Matt recently reactivated his account, but he deleted the photos he had posted of his time on The Bachelor.

Because of his distancing from the reality TV world, fans were surprised when they saw James at the Virgin Hotels party.

But it seems James is just trying to have fun, and this Vegas celebration was his chance to party and gamble with other reality stars who may understand what he is going through coming off of his season.

Others seen at the star-studded event included Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Strause, The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kim Zolciak, Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval, and Mario Lopez.

Melissa Gorga’s Real Housewives of New Jersey drama

There are rumors that Bravo is going to demote Gorga from full-time Housewife to a “friend of” going into season 12.

RHONJ fans have been calling for her to be cut from the show after previews deceived audiences into thinking that Joe was cheating on Melissa. It turned out that the editing was used to ham up the drama, and there was actually never a cheating plotline. This caused many to think that she needed to be removed because of the lack of interesting storylines.

As this season unfolds, and until Bravo officially announces any changes to casting, Gorga is having a great time in Vegas with her friends and family.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.