Bachelor star Matt James deletes Instagram photo feed

Matt James appears to have deleted all the images on his Instagram photo feed. Pic credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Bachelor star Matt James has deleted his Instagram photo feed.

The reality television star has been under fire since Monday, March 15 after the season finale of the ABC reality dating show and its subsequent recap, After the Final Rose.

Fans have voiced their displeasure that Matt picked Rachael Kirkconnell at the finale of the season over Michelle Young. They also remarked that his stony silence towards Rachael was difficult to watch during their joint appearance on After the Final Rose.

In response to the reported backlash against her former beau, Rachael Kirkconnell posted a lengthy message to her Instagram feed where she asked for the negative commentary to stop.

Matt took it one step further and deleted all the images on his account.

His Twitter account remains active. He last posted on March 16.

Why would Matt delete his Instagram photo history?

Matt James appears to have deleted all the images from his Instagram feed as evidenced by the screenshot seen above. Pic credit: Instagram/Matt James

The reason was likely due to the sensitive subjects Rachael addressed on her story.

“I am taken aback by what I’ve seen tonight. If you think that attacking a person I care about with racist insults is what I would ever want, you haven’t been listening,” she wrote.

“Some of the things I’ve seen being said to and about Matt are repulsive,” she continued.

“I respect the decisions that Matt has had to make during this experience. If you are directing hate towards him, please stop. Recognize someone’s humanity and think about the impact your words have,” Rachael concluded.

Matt may have given a clue as to what he planned to do on Twitter

On March 16, Matt took to his Twitter account and wrote one sentence which now appears to speak volumes as to how he had been feeling since the finale and recap episode aired.

Matt James said that he was looking for a therapist on Twitter. Pic credit: Twitter/Matt James

On the post he wrote, “Google therapist near me.”

One day after the finale aired, Matt appeared on Good Morning America where he spoke to Michael Strahan and revealed more of his feelings regarding Rachael Kirkconnell and the shocking end of their relationship.

“I felt the weight of everything I was carrying throughout the season and with what we were dealing with as a country,” Matt said to the GMA host, “and having to explain that and why it was problematic to me and our relationship, which was extremely difficult.”

“Anytime I’m in a relationship with someone marriage is the ultimate goal,” he said of his off-camera relationship.

Matt expressed he looked forward to seeing Rachael do the work she said she would continue to do to understand her actions moving forward.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus at ABC.