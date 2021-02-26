Matt James sends a strong signal after split from Rachael Kirkconnell with a bold t-shirt

Matt James wears a bold t-shirt after issuing a statement about The Bachelor this week. Pic credit: ABC

Matt James may be realizing how much power he has because he’s now part of Bachelor Nation.

This week, he issued a scathing statement, essentially slamming Bachelor host Chris Harrison and Rachael Kirkconnell over recent photos, interviews, and behaviors.

But he isn’t stopping there.

The current Bachelor lead was in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania this week, where he went golfing at Top Golf.

He posed for photos with fans, but it was his shirt that caught a Bachelor fan account’s attention.

Matt James wears an interesting t-shirt after issuing a statement

“Matt at top golf yesterday in Pittsburgh PA. Peep the shirt he was wearing (second slide) ‘Thank you to a follower for sending,'” the @bachelornation.scoop account wrote in the caption.

Pic credit: @bachelornation.scoop/Instagram

Matt was seen wearing a t-shirt that had an interesting saying.

“Destroy racism. Racist people are not my type of people,” read the t-shirt.

Pic credit: @Bachelornation.scoop/Instagram

The whole saying wasn’t visible in the photo, but the fan account dug up a photo of the t-shirt to compare.

It’s clear that Matt is sending a strong signal to Bachelor Nation. He is not about anyone who supports or practices racism.

While Matt could be sending a clear message to the world, it could be interpreted as him sending a message to both Chris Harrison and Rachael.

Matt James didn’t find love on The Bachelor

The timing of this attire is interesting. He wore it this week, which was also the week where he issued his statement. Matt said the last few weeks have been some of the most challenging of his life and that he had been learning about these events in real-time alongside everyone else.

He explained that both Rachael’s photos and Chris Harrison’s interview with Rachel Lindsay had been both “devastating and heartbreaking to put it bluntly.”

Reality Steve broke the news this week that Matt had broken up with Rachael. Fans who follow his spoilers know that she was his final pick.

While all of this was playing out in the mainstream media, Matt may have contemplated how to handle his relationship with Rachael. Reality Steve reported that the split was recent, as late as this week.

The After The Final Rose special is set to film this weekend, so Matt could be seeing Rachael for the first time since their final rose taping late last year.

In his statement, Matt revealed the world would be hearing more from him in the end. This weekend could be his end with the Bachelor franchise.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.