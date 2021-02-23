Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Videos 90 Day Fiance The Bachelor The Bachelorette Teen Mom Teen Mom 2 Big Brother Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck RHOC RHOBH RHONY Love Island
Spoilers

Matt James has broken up with his final pick: The Bachelor star remains single [Spoilers]


Matt James
The Bachelor star Matt James is no longer with his final pick. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor star Matt James may have found love on the show, but it sounds like it wasn’t the everlasting love he had hoped for.

Based on the newest rumors, it appears that Matt is single once again.

But this story comes with a twist. It doesn’t appear that the two broke up because they weren’t compatible based on them rushing their relationship on The Bachelor.

The breakup also wasn’t due to the two of them pursuing fame instead of their relationship. Their split appears to be because of the issues within Bachelor Nation and dealing with the consequences.

monsterscriticsreality

210 257

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

🙈 your #Bachelor “in case you missed it moment” brought to you by Monsters And Critics ...

View

Feb 16

16 6
Open
🙈 your #Bachelor “in case you missed it moment” brought to you by Monsters And Critics Reality. . . . . . . #BachelorNation #BachelorMondays #ABC #bachelorparty #bachelorabc #thebachelor #abcthebachelor #bachelormonday #bachelorviewingparties #bachelormemes #bachelorspoilers #mattjames

🙈 your #Bachelor “in case you missed it moment” brought to you by Monsters And Critics Reality.
.
.
.
.
.
.
#BachelorNation #BachelorMondays #ABC #bachelorparty #bachelorabc #thebachelor #abcthebachelor #bachelormonday #bachelorviewingparties #bachelormemes #bachelorspoilers #mattjames ...

16 6

monsterscriticsreality

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

#Bachelor star Rachael Kirkconnell issues a statement after offensive photos and backlash from ...

View

Feb 12

59 3
Open
#Bachelor star Rachael Kirkconnell issues a statement after offensive photos and backlash from #BachelorNation. See her full statement at the link in the bio. 🗣 (📸Pic credit: ABC) . . . . #BachelorNation #BachelorMondays #ABC #bachelorparty #bachelorabc #thebachelor #abcthebachelor #bachelormonday #bachelorviewingparties #bachelormemes #bachelorspoilers #mattjames #rachaelkirkconnell

#Bachelor star Rachael Kirkconnell issues a statement after offensive photos and backlash from #BachelorNation. See her full statement at the link in the bio. 🗣
(📸Pic credit: ABC)
.
.
.
.
#BachelorNation #BachelorMondays #ABC #bachelorparty #bachelorabc #thebachelor #abcthebachelor #bachelormonday #bachelorviewingparties #bachelormemes #bachelorspoilers #mattjames #rachaelkirkconnell ...

59 3

monsterscriticsreality

So why hasn’t #TheBachelor star Rachael Kirkconnell issued a statement about the questionable ...

View

Feb 11

1 0
Open
So why hasn’t #TheBachelor star Rachael Kirkconnell issued a statement about the questionable photos from her past? 🗣 See what her sister had to say and get caught up to speed on this latest #BachelorNation controversy at the link in the bio.⁠ (📸Pic credit: ABC)⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ #Bachelor #Bachelorette #TheBachelor #TheBachelorette #BachelorNation #BachelorMemes #BacheloretteMemes #MattJames #KatieThurston #RachaelLindsay #Bachelordrama #ChrisHarrison #RachaelKirkconnel #ABC #bachelorabc #bacheloretteabc #bachelorusa #bachelorinparadise #bachelormonday #bachelorettemonday #afterthefinalrose #entertainment #entertainmentnews #podcast #bachelornationpodcast #realitytv #tv #willyouacceptthisrose

So why hasn’t #TheBachelor star Rachael Kirkconnell issued a statement about the questionable photos from her past? 🗣 See what her sister had to say and get caught up to speed on this latest #BachelorNation controversy at the link in the bio.⁠
(📸Pic credit: ABC)⁠
.⁠
.⁠
.⁠
.⁠
.⁠
#Bachelor #Bachelorette #TheBachelor #TheBachelorette #BachelorNation #BachelorMemes #BacheloretteMemes #MattJames #KatieThurston #RachaelLindsay #Bachelordrama #ChrisHarrison #RachaelKirkconnel #ABC #bachelorabc #bacheloretteabc #bachelorusa #bachelorinparadise #bachelormonday #bachelorettemonday #afterthefinalrose #entertainment #entertainmentnews #podcast #bachelornationpodcast #realitytv #tv #willyouacceptthisrose ...

1 0

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have broken up

Late today, Reality Steve reported that Matt has chosen to end things with Rachael Kirkconnell, the woman he reportedly picked during the finale.

“Confirming the report from the previous slide, Matt and Rachael have broken up and are no longer together,” Reality Steve wrote on his social media accounts.

Matt James
Pic credit: @realitysteve/Instagram

Matt himself hasn’t said anything about breaking up with his final pick. Of course, he’s most likely bound by contract, which means he won’t be able to speak out about the show until the After The Final Rose special.

That particular segment is currently up in the air, as ABC has not chosen whether to move ahead with it or cancel it. Chris Harrison revealed he would be stepping back from his role as the host due to a recent interview with Rachel Lindsay, where he didn’t condemn racist actions.

Matt James may not have seen any other choice

Since we don’t know what has happened behind closed doors, we don’t know what choice Matt had. He may have felt he had no other choice than to break up with Rachael.

The pictures and the subsequent reaction have also sent waves through Bachelor Nation. ABC is supposedly trying to remove Chris from the final episodes to ensure fans don’t see him. They are trying to remove him to please Bachelor Nation, who called on him to quit his position as the host.

It was just over a week ago that Chris announced he would be stepping back temporarily. However, it sounds like ABC may be more than eager to bring him back when things settle down a bit. Only time will tell whether Bachelor Nation members will stick to their guns or if they will welcome Chris back.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

Mary Jane
Latest posts by Mary Jane (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x