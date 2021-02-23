Matt James has broken up with his final pick: The Bachelor star remains single [Spoilers]

The Bachelor star Matt James is no longer with his final pick. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor star Matt James may have found love on the show, but it sounds like it wasn’t the everlasting love he had hoped for.

Based on the newest rumors, it appears that Matt is single once again.

But this story comes with a twist. It doesn’t appear that the two broke up because they weren’t compatible based on them rushing their relationship on The Bachelor.

The breakup also wasn’t due to the two of them pursuing fame instead of their relationship. Their split appears to be because of the issues within Bachelor Nation and dealing with the consequences.

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have broken up

Late today, Reality Steve reported that Matt has chosen to end things with Rachael Kirkconnell, the woman he reportedly picked during the finale.

“Confirming the report from the previous slide, Matt and Rachael have broken up and are no longer together,” Reality Steve wrote on his social media accounts.

Pic credit: @realitysteve/Instagram

Matt himself hasn’t said anything about breaking up with his final pick. Of course, he’s most likely bound by contract, which means he won’t be able to speak out about the show until the After The Final Rose special.

That particular segment is currently up in the air, as ABC has not chosen whether to move ahead with it or cancel it. Chris Harrison revealed he would be stepping back from his role as the host due to a recent interview with Rachel Lindsay, where he didn’t condemn racist actions.

Matt James may not have seen any other choice

Since we don’t know what has happened behind closed doors, we don’t know what choice Matt had. He may have felt he had no other choice than to break up with Rachael.

The pictures and the subsequent reaction have also sent waves through Bachelor Nation. ABC is supposedly trying to remove Chris from the final episodes to ensure fans don’t see him. They are trying to remove him to please Bachelor Nation, who called on him to quit his position as the host.

It was just over a week ago that Chris announced he would be stepping back temporarily. However, it sounds like ABC may be more than eager to bring him back when things settle down a bit. Only time will tell whether Bachelor Nation members will stick to their guns or if they will welcome Chris back.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.