Videos Netflix Superheroes Star Wars The Walking Dead The Witcher Game of Thrones NCIS One Chicago Grey's Anatomy Outlander This Is Us Riverdale The Curse of Oak Island
News

Matt James tweets about needing a therapist after The Bachelor’s ATFR


Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell on The Bachelor's After the Final Rose
Matt James reveals he needs therapy after The Bachelor. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor star Matt James has gone through an emotional rollercoaster over the past couple of months.

He hasn’t been able to speak out about it as the show was airing, but it was clear by his behavior on the After The Final Rose special that Matt wasn’t handling the situation with Rachael Kirkconnell well. Everything had come as a complete shock.

During Monday night’s After The Final Rose special, fans got a glimpse into his situation as they saw Matt reveal that he could not take Rachael back after it was revealed that she had attended a Southern Belle Antebellum plantation-themed party back in 2018.

For him, there was no excusing the decision to attend the party and he was shocked that he had to explain the significance of the situation to Rachael because she didn’t understand.

monsterscriticsreality

405 530

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

Would have saved us a painful season. 👉🏼 Repost from @iwillnotacceptyourrose

This ...

View

Mar 16

16 1
Open
Would have saved us a painful season. 👉🏼 Repost from @iwillnotacceptyourrose • This is going down quick . . . . . . . . #bachelor #bachelorette #bachelorinparadise #bachelorabc #bacheloretteabc #bachelorinparadiseabc #bachelormemes #bachelorettememes #bachelorinparadisememes #thebachelor #thebachelorette #thebachelorabc #thebacheloretteabc #abc #bachelormonday

Would have saved us a painful season. 👉🏼 Repost from @iwillnotacceptyourrose

This is going down quick
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
#bachelor #bachelorette #bachelorinparadise #bachelorabc #bacheloretteabc #bachelorinparadiseabc #bachelormemes #bachelorettememes #bachelorinparadisememes #thebachelor #thebachelorette #thebachelorabc #thebacheloretteabc #abc #bachelormonday ...

16 1
This error message is only visible to WordPress admins
There has been a problem with your Instagram Feed.

Matt James tweeted that he needed a therapist

After The Bachelor wrapped up on Monday and the world got to see the After The Final Rose special, Matt was still dealing with the aftermath of the episode.

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

On Twitter, he revealed that he was Googling a therapist near him to talk to.

Matt James
Pic credit: @mattjames919/Twitter

For Matt, The Bachelor was about finding someone with who he was compatible. While he thought he had a future with Rachael, he realized that they were not on the same page after the photos surfaced.

During After The Final Rose, he revealed that he wasn’t happy that he had to explain to her why that party was racist and why she should have stayed home. He didn’t think she truly understood what his blackness meant in that situation.

“The most disappointing thing for me was having to explain to you why what I saw was problematic and why I was so upset. … And so, when I questioned our relationship, it was in the context of you not fully understanding my blackness,” he explained to Rachael during the final episode of the season.

Even though Rachael may have hoped for a possible reconciliation, it was clear that Matt didn’t see a future with her.

“I don’t want to be emotionally responsible for those tears because it’s like, the work and the reconciliation that needs to be done is one thing I can’t do for you,” he revealed, referencing Rachael’s tears during their conversation.

Matt James was accused of wasting people’s time

The Bachelor is all about finding love and the show is meant to end with an engagement. But this was not the case on Matt’s season.

Matt made it clear during the finale that he was not ready to get engaged. It didn’t take long for people to accuse him of wasting their time as they got nothing out of the season.

Despite everything he has gone through over the past couple of months, Matt revealed he was blessed more than he deserved earlier this week.

It appears he’s ready to move on and put The Bachelor behind him.

The Bachelorette returns this spring.

Mary Jane
Latest posts by Mary Jane (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RELATED POSTS
Andi Dorfman talking to Juan Pablo and Jami Otis smiling
Top 10 most cringeworthy moments in Bachelor history
Tyler Cameron
Tyler Cameron and The Bachelor star Matt James get a Brazilian bikini wax for Tyler’s YouTube channel
One Bachelor contestant rode in on a camel
The top 10 best arrivals to The Bachelor mansion
Tyler Cameron was watching The Bachelor presents: Listen To Your Heart
Tyler Cameron’s live-tweeting of Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart is all you need during quarantine
Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber
Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are in coronavirus quarantine together, says Dustin Kendrick
Bekah Martinez
Former Bachelor star Bekah Martinez speaks out about Taylor Nolan’s offensive tweets
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x