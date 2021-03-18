Matt James tweets about needing a therapist after The Bachelor’s ATFR

Matt James reveals he needs therapy after The Bachelor. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor star Matt James has gone through an emotional rollercoaster over the past couple of months.

He hasn’t been able to speak out about it as the show was airing, but it was clear by his behavior on the After The Final Rose special that Matt wasn’t handling the situation with Rachael Kirkconnell well. Everything had come as a complete shock.

During Monday night’s After The Final Rose special, fans got a glimpse into his situation as they saw Matt reveal that he could not take Rachael back after it was revealed that she had attended a Southern Belle Antebellum plantation-themed party back in 2018.

For him, there was no excusing the decision to attend the party and he was shocked that he had to explain the significance of the situation to Rachael because she didn’t understand.

Matt James tweeted that he needed a therapist

After The Bachelor wrapped up on Monday and the world got to see the After The Final Rose special, Matt was still dealing with the aftermath of the episode.

On Twitter, he revealed that he was Googling a therapist near him to talk to.

For Matt, The Bachelor was about finding someone with who he was compatible. While he thought he had a future with Rachael, he realized that they were not on the same page after the photos surfaced.

During After The Final Rose, he revealed that he wasn’t happy that he had to explain to her why that party was racist and why she should have stayed home. He didn’t think she truly understood what his blackness meant in that situation.

“The most disappointing thing for me was having to explain to you why what I saw was problematic and why I was so upset. … And so, when I questioned our relationship, it was in the context of you not fully understanding my blackness,” he explained to Rachael during the final episode of the season.

Even though Rachael may have hoped for a possible reconciliation, it was clear that Matt didn’t see a future with her.

“I don’t want to be emotionally responsible for those tears because it’s like, the work and the reconciliation that needs to be done is one thing I can’t do for you,” he revealed, referencing Rachael’s tears during their conversation.

Matt James was accused of wasting people’s time

The Bachelor is all about finding love and the show is meant to end with an engagement. But this was not the case on Matt’s season.

Matt made it clear during the finale that he was not ready to get engaged. It didn’t take long for people to accuse him of wasting their time as they got nothing out of the season.

Despite everything he has gone through over the past couple of months, Matt revealed he was blessed more than he deserved earlier this week.

It appears he’s ready to move on and put The Bachelor behind him.

