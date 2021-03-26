Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
Matt James is back on Instagram but his Bachelor pictures are gone


Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James at the After the Finale Rose special
Rachel Kirkconnell and Matt James come face to face after their breakup during the live After the Final Rose special. Pic credit: ABC.

Matt James returned to Instagram after deactivating his account. However, all of his photos from his time on The Bachelor appear to be deleted.

This comes in the wake of the racism controversy that overshadowed his season, with host Chris Harrison stepping back from his duties.

Matt was the first black lead in Bachelor history (with Rachel Lindsay being the first black lead on The Bachelorette), and it looked as if it was a huge stepping stone for the show, especially in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Bachelor has been criticized many times for its lack of diversity within the cast, with all of its leads and most of the contestants being white.

Unfortunately, Matt’s season has been plagued with scandal after images came out of his final pick, Rachael Kirkconnell, attending an antebellum plantation-themed party while at college in 2018.

As if this wasn’t bad enough, host Chris Harrison was interviewed by Rachel Lindsay and came to her defense. He questioned the “cancel culture” movement and asked viewers to have “a little grace, a little understanding, a little compassion” after the photos surfaced.

Matt James Instagram is now Bachelor free
Matt James has returned to Instagram, however his pictures from his time on The Bachelor have been deleted with no explanation. Pic credit: @mattjames919/Instagram.

The only Bachelor post that remains on Matt’s Instagram is from February, in which he condemned Chris Harrison’s comments.

He wrote, “Chris’ failure to receive and understand the emotional labor that my friend Rachel Lindsay was taking on by graciously and patiently explaining the racist history of the Antebellum South, a painful history that every American should understand intimately, was troubling and painful to watch.”

Matt James statement about Chris Harrison
Matt James made a statement about the controversy with Chris Harrison, which does still remain on Instagram. Pic credit: @mattjames919/Instagram.

Rachael and Matt broke up after the controversial images emerged, making for an uncomfortable reunion during the After the Final Rose special, which aired on March 15.

During the special, Matt addressed the criticism of Rachael, claiming he wanted to “believe that you know your person better than anybody else knows your person.”

Later on, he explained why things wouldn’t work between them, saying he “dismissed them as rumors, because that’s what they were to me. You hear things that are heartbreaking, and you just pray they’re not true. And then, when you find out that they are, it just makes you question everything.”

Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James sit together at his parents house
Rachel Kirkconnell met Matt James’ parents while on The Bachelor. Pic credit: ABC.

Rachael posted a written apology and later on a video to Instagram, in which she called her actions “ignorant.”

She explained this further, claiming she “didn’t recognize how offensive and racist my actions were, but that doesn’t excuse them. My age or when it happened does not excuse anything. They are not acceptable or okay in any sense.”

It is unknown why Matt wiped all Bachelor content from his Instagram, but after such a messy and controversial season in which he was left broken-hearted, it’s easy to assume why.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.

Sarah Veldman
Sarah Veldman


