RHONJ viewers bash production after Melissa Gorga cheating storyline turns out to be fake


RHONJ fans lash out after Melissa Gorga cheating storyline turns out to be fake
RHONJ viewers are upset at Melissa and Joe Gorja's fake storyline.

The latest episode of the Real Housewives of New Jersey rubbed some fans the wrong way and they are calling out Bravo production for teasing a very misleading storyline in the trailer.

Season 11 has given us more than enough drama already, but fans were expecting another storyline to play out during the latest episode.

In the RHONJ trailer, it appeared as if Melissa Gorga was cheating on her husband Joe Gorga.

RHONJ fans take aim at production for the prank in latest episode

The latest episode of the Real Housewives of New Jersey has fans in an uproar after editors got a bit too tricky with their talents.

As it turns out, the cheating storyline that fans were waiting to see play out on the show turned out to not be real.

In the trailer, we saw Teresa calling her brother Joe during their cast trip to Lake George.

She told Joe that Melissa had given her number to the owner of the restaurant.

However, when the scene played out last night the phone call to Joe was a prank.

Nothing of the sort actually happened on the trip and it was anti-climactic, to say the least.

After the scene aired fans took to Twitter to bash RHONJ editors for the fake storyline.

Twitter fans are upset with Melissa Gorga's fake storyline
Pic credit:@@hollygkay/Twitter
Twitter fans are upset with Melissa Gorga's fake storyline
Pic credit:@@stonedd_kitty/Twitter
Twitter fans are upset with Melissa Gorga's fake cheating story
Pic credit:@@SohDelightful/Twitter

It’s pretty clear that Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers are less than thrilled to find out that one of the biggest storylines of the season turned out to not be real at all.

Melissa Gorga teases marriage issues in Season 11

The cheating storyline between Joe and Melissa may have been fake, but there’s a reason why fans fell for the ploy.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star teased early on that viewers would see some tense moments in her relationship this season.

As a matter of fact, Melissa admitted that her 16-year marriage to Joe was recently put to the test.

We often see the duo putting on a united front on the show, but the 41-year old confessed in an interview that they recently went through a rough point in their marriage.

And it seems the tension is stemming from her newfound independence.

When the couple first appeared on the show Melissa was a full-time housewife and mother.

But things have changed a lot since then.

The Jersey Housewife is now a businesswoman and a reality TV star and this seems to be taking a toll on her marriage.

“He likes things to stay the same. I’ve been with him since I was 24 years old. So I’ve changed and I feel like this is a scary part of marriage,” noted Melissa.

“I’m growing. So it’s either you’re going to grow together or you’re going to grow apart. And I think we’re fighting really hard to grow together,” she added.

Were you amused by the prank that played out in the recent episode?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

