Bravo TV already casting for Season 12 of RHONJ — Is a cast shakeup in the works?

The ladies of season 11! Pic credit: Bravo

Bravo’s Real Housewives of New Jersey has put out a casting call for Season 12, and fans speculate that some of the current cast may be in jeopardy of getting the boot.

Bravo is looking for new Housewives!

Heather Mundy, Supervising Casting Producer at Bravo, posted on her Instagram (@heathermundycasting) with the big news.

The advertisement reads: “The Emmy winning Creative Content Group & ITV America are looking for UPSCALE GLAMOROUS WOMEN who are living THE FABULOUS LIFE IN NEW JERSEY! Seeking fun, outspoken women with big personalities and dynamic family lives to star in a MAJOR CABLE NETWORK DOCUSERIES.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

This raised a lot of questions from RHONJ fans because, for the past three seasons, the cast has stayed pretty consistent; Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, and Jackie Goldschneider. The only real change was when Danielle Staub went from being a “friend of” to entirely off the cast.

But after complaints from fans about production hamming up fake storylines in order to make up for boring cast members, Bravo is now looking for fresh new faces!

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

And the Housewives are expanding the search to any “BADASS BOSS LADY or OUTSPOKEN HOUSEWIFE.”

Which RHONJ member is not returning next season?

Well, the reality TV sleuths at @allabouttrh on Instagram think they know exactly what changes there may be to the existing New Jersey cast.

The account reported that there are allegedly going to be demotions!

Their source, @jricj337, wrote: “I saw on deuxmoi that Melissa is allegedly being demoted to a friend of and that Jackie and Delores may be let go due to lack of story lines. Someone who worked for the production company RHONJ sent info into deuxmoi yesterday.”

Audiences are certainly disappointed with the lack of real drama Melissa has brought this season. After the editing on RHONJ previews made it seem like she was cheating on her husband and the real story turned out to be something completely different, many decided they were fed up.

Melissa Gorga defending herself to the rest of the cast on the last episode of RHONJ. Pic credit: Bravo.

Dolores even recently admitted that, for her, being a Housewife isn’t easy.

And the firing of Jackie Goldschneider would not be a surprise, due to the fact that she halted filming during Season 11 because of a fight she had with Teresa.

But Goldschneider shows no sign of anything being wrong in terms of her position on RHONJ. In an interview with People TV, Jackie was asked which New Jersey Housewife is most likely to not return to the show.

“I think we’re all coming back. But if I had to guess I would say Teresa because she’s in a big, new relationship and I don’t know yet if he wants to be a part of the show,” she answered. “But I can’t imagine the show without her either so. I mean I would say Teresa but I really think we’re gonna get a fourth season of all six of us back.”

Jackie claims that all of the current New Jersey Housewives will be back next season. Pic credit: Bravo

Potential RHONJ replacements

Now, Monsters & Critics has a list of which former New Jersey Housewives should come back!

Caroline Manzo, one of the original cast members of the Real Housewives of New Jersey, expressed that she was willing to come back to the show. But only on the condition that she was reinstated as a full-time Housewife; not as just a “guest” or “friend.”

But it seems that Bravo’s casting wants to scout new talent. There was speculation that Jersey-grown Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi was going to join the Housewives, especially since she is a known fan of the franchise. But Snooki shut down those rumors.

Hopefully as this season plays on, the current New Jersey Housewives can amp up the drama, and prove why they should stay on the show. If not, Bravo is already looking for their replacement.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays 9/8c on Bravo.