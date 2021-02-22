Jackie Goldschneider thinks Teresa Giudice is the castmate most likely to leave the show after Season 11

Is Teresa Giudice leaving RHONJ after this season? Pic credit:Bravo

Jackie Goldschneider is sharing her opinions about her Real Housewives of New Jersey castmates.

And as fans already know, the outspoken lawyer is not one to hold her tongue.

Season 11 just kicked off and viewers can’t stop talking about the confrontation between Jackie and Teresa Giudice.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The two women have butted heads since they first met, and Jackie has made it clear that she’s not afraid to face off with the OG.

Which is exactly what happened in the first episode.

The RHONJ women are now making their media rounds and dishing about the show.

And during a recent interview Jackie made an interesting revelation about the cast member most likely to leave the show.

Read More Jennifer Aydin defends Teresa Giudice after RHONJ star told Danielle Staub to pull Margaret Josephs’ hair

Could Teresa Giudice leave the show after Season 11?

Jackie Goldschneider was a recent guest on People TVs Reality Check.

And during a game called The Most, the RHONJ star was given different scenarios and asked to reveal which of her castmates most fits the scenarios.

In one instance she was asked which costar was most likely to leave the show after this season.

“Oh, I can’t imagine the show without any of us,” responded Jackie initially.

She continued, “I think we’re all coming back. But if I had to guess I would say Teresa because she’s in a big, new relationship and I don’t know yet if he wants to be a part of the show.”

“I imagine he does. But, I never met him so, I don’t know yet,” she added.

Jackie of course is referring to Teresa’s new boyfriend Luis Ruelas who she started dating a few months after finalizing her divorce from Joe Giudice.

The pair had kept their relationship relatively private until the mom-of-four made things Instagram official and posted a photo of her new man on social media.

So far we haven’t seen Ruelas on the show, and it doesn’t seem as if he will make an appearance this season.

But could he cause Teresa to leave the Real Housewives of New Jersey?

Jackie Goldschneider explains Teresa Guidice’s possible exit

During her chat with the media outlet, Jackie Goldschneider explained why Teresa would be the likely Housewife to leave the show.

After noting Teresa’s boyfriend as a possible reason for not wanting to be a part of the cast anymore, the 44-year-old reasoned, “If he doesn’t want to be a part of the show, I mean, she might decide not to.”

However, the Jersey Housewife made it clear that she didn’t throw Teresa’s name into the ring due to her own tumultuous relationship with the OG.

Matter of fact, Jackie added, “But I can’t imagine the show without her either so. I mean I would say Teresa but I really think we’re gonna get a fourth season of all six of us back.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.