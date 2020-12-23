Teresa Giudice and boyfriend Luis Ruelas are Instagram official: ‘BEST thing that came out of 2020’

Teresa Giudice has taken her relationship to a whole new level.

After going Facebook official in early November, Teresa has now moved her relationship news to another social media platform.

Her relationship with boyfriend, Luis Ruelas is now Instagram official, too.

It was reported that Teresa and Luis started dating two months after her divorce to ex-husband, Joe Giudice was finalized.

The pair have remained relatively private so far, is this post an indication that they’re ready to start sharing more of their relationship?

Teresa and Luis are Instagram official

Teresa took to her Instagram with a photo of herself and Luis with a sweet caption that proves Teresa was able to find a silver lining to her crazy year.

“The BEST thing that came out of 2020,” she captioned the pic.

Fellow Bravo cast members took to the comments section with their supportive messages for Teresa and Luis.

Teresa’s castmate Margaret Josephs wrote, “You deserve all the happiness and love,” while sharing a string of heart, lip, and fire emojis.

Real Housewives of Orange County star, Kelly Dodd, also shared, “I’m so happy for you Tre !!”

Of course, hoards of fans also shared their congratulations on the post saying that Teresa looks “so good.”

Although friends and fans are happy for Teresa, long time nemesis Kim D isn’t a fan of Luis

Friends and fans may have had plenty of nice things to say about Teresa’s announcement, however, it wasn’t long ago that her long time nemesis Kim DePaola was taking shots at the couple.

During an episode of the Juicy Scoop podcast, Kim attempted to shade Teresa’s beau by insinuating that he was already being unfaithful to her.

Kim insisted that her nail technician had told her that she’d seen Luis with another woman. She admitted that she wishes Teresa “the best” but believes she got herself another cag.

Although Kim may not have anything nice to say about Luis, fans doubt that Teresa is all that concerned, especially since she’s apparently gotten the approval of her four daughters.

Teresa’s girls, Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 11, approve of their mother’s new relationship, according to a source close to the family.

“Teresa says she’s taking it slow, but she’s madly in love with [Luis]. And while her daughters miss their dad, they all think it’s great that their mom is happy,” the source stated.

It’s been a tough year for Teresa. Plenty of changes have landed in her lap. However, it seems that with the support of her friends, family, and now boyfriend, Luis, it seems her outlook is pretty bright.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.