Real Housewives of New Jersey: Here are the cast members we miss the most

The Real Housewives of New Jersey has kept fans entertained for years, but the many cast changes on the show often leave fans missing their favorites.

Who we miss the most from the RHONJ includes former housewives as well as friends and family of the reality stars who appear on the show.

Everything’s coming up Rosie

Who doesn’t remember Teresa Giudice’s fun-loving cousin Rosie Pierri? Rosie’s sister, Kathy Wakile was a cast member of the show, and fans frequently got to see the sisters’ dysfunctional relationship with Teresa playout on screen.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Rosie’s sexuality was also a topic discussed on the show. Rosie came out to her niece and nephew on RHONJ and also discussed her experiences when she came out to Kathy.

Kathy and Richie Wakile

Kathy Wakile and her husband Richie joined the show during the third season and provided plenty of comic relief on RHONJ. Richie was also the voice of reason when conflicts arose on the show, and he made the couple’s vacation episodes memorable.

Bravo did not renew Kathy’s full-time contract after Season 5, and she exited the show after appearing on seasons six and seven in a lesser role.

Nicole Napolitano and Teresa Aprea

Twin firecrackers Nicole Napolitano and Teresa Aprea joined The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast during Season 6. The twins quickly entered into intense drama after Nicole got into a fight with former RHONJ star Amber Marchese during a Halloween party on the fourth episode of Season 6.

Teresa Aprea suffered a rumor of Shakespearean proportions regarding her husband. Daughter of former Gambino mob boss John Gotti, Victoria Gotti, claimed on camera that Teresa Aprea’s husband, Rino, had sex with Teresa’s mother.

Gotti made the claims while having drinks with Teresa Giudice, who quickly spread the rumor. The disgusting rumor led to a fiery season and a heated reunion show. The twins left the show after just one season.

Kim DePaola

Former Real Housewife of New Jersey guest star Kim DePaola caused a lot of drama on the show and was someone who fans of the show loved to hate. She was also once accused of being a madam on the show.

Fans may remember it was Kim D who helped stir the pot during the Melissa Gorga strippergate saga.

She also held the fashion show where Teresa Giudice chased Danielle Staub through a country club screaming, “I live in a five-million-dollar home now, b***h!”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.