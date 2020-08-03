Real Housewives of New Jersey returns to film Season 11, Teresa Giudice returning

Things are about the heat up once again in New Jersey as the Bravo housewives are set to make their return.

The COVID-19 pandemic had put a halt on production plans for several Bravo reality shows.

However, as quarantine protocols have changed over time, the Jersey girls are ready to get back to work.

Sign up for our newsletter!

RHONJ has resumed filming

The New Jersey housewives are back to filming the reality show, but it won’t be business as usual.

They cast and crew will have to take the necessary steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Bravo’s Andy Cohen recently spoke about some of the protocols that were put in place for The Real Housewives of New York reunion.

“Everybody has to get tested, there’s very few crew. There’s very few people allowed. We’re all six feet apart,” Cohen said.

This will likely apply to the ladies of RHONJ as they get back to filming the show as well.

Who’s coming back for Season 11?

We don’t know a lot of details regarding the full cast for Season 11.

However, as far as we can tell, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Jackie Goldschneider, Jennifer Aydin, and Deloris Catania will all be returning.

Melissa even posted a photo of Jackie and herself during a day of filming.

“Just tell me how excited you are that this is happening?!! 🎥😘 We are ready for ya… #Rhonj,” she wrote in the post.

Melissa’s daughter, Antonia, also shared a photo on her IG stories depicting a cameraman filming at their home.

TMZ reports that the OG of RHONJ, Teresa Giudice, will also return and have a substantial storyline this season.

We will see her trying to co-parent her four girls with estranged husband, Joe Giudice, who is now residing in Italy.

Last year, we saw Teresa trying to help Joe with his deportation case after his release from prison. Unfortunately, things didn’t end in their favor as the request was denied and Joe was deported to his home country.

Hopefully, we’ll also see the newly single mom-of-four traversing the dating world.

One person who is not returning is former friend-of-the-show, Danielle Staub.

After clashing with everyone on the cast, then having an epic fallout with Teresa, who was her only friend on the show, Danielle left midseason. She later shared that she has no plans to return to the Bravo reality show.

The network has not made any announcements so it’s unclear if they will be adding any new faces to shake things up in Jersey.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus at Bravo.