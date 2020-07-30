The Real Housewives of New York Season 12 reunion will be filmed in-person, not remote

Due to the COVID-19 protocols, we’ve been seeing a lot of virtual reunions.

And while they’ve at least given us a bit of closure, it’s just not the same as seeing our favorite reality stars confront each other face to face.

Thankfully, there’s some good news for The Real Housewives of New York City.

Season 12 is still underway with lots of drama to delve into at the reunion, and thankfully, it won’t be a virtual one.

Fans certainly have something to look forward to, as The New York housewives will reunite in person for the reunion.

Andy Cohen talks Season 12 reunion

Bravo head honcho Andy Cohen recently shared the great news on his SiriusXM radio show, Always Unpredictable, saying, “I guess the cat’s outta the bag.”

“I guess I will just officially confirm it. It is looking like we will be doing our RHONY reunion in-person. I’m very excited.”

Of course, this doesn’t mean that the reunion will be quite like the others that we’ve seen in the past.

Social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols will have to be adhered to.

According to Andy, “There are a lot of protocols.”

He explained further, “Everybody has to get tested, there’s very few crew. There’s very few people allowed. We’re all six feet apart.”

The reunion host also expressed excitement about the news adding, ” Hopefully this is gonna go well. This is very exciting to me.”

The Real Housewives of New York City will be filmed on August 5 on Long Island, but the specific location has not been disclosed.

Cohen did share that while the filming will not take place in an outdoor venue, “it’s definitely a spaced out venue.”

Tinsely Mortimer will be at the reunion

Another fun fact we learned is that Tinsley Mortimer will be in attendance at the Season 12 reunion–despite quitting the show mid-season.

Page Six reports that the socialite and former New York City housewife has already arrived in NY.

“She flew in last week for it to comply with [Gov.] Cuomo’s quarantine rules, and has been working on styling her perfect outfit.”

Tinsley has been a part of the cast for a few seasons, where we’ve witnessed the on/off relationship with her and boyfriend, Scot Kluth.

Although the two broke up during Season 11, things took a turn for the better as Tinsely officially left the series to move in with the Coupon Cabin CEO in Chicago.

Now Tinsley will reportedly return to hash it out with Dorinda Medley who has been giving her a hard time all season.

Are you excited for the RHONY reunion?

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.