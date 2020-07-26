RHONY Reunion Spoilers: Elyse Slaine says she won’t be there to confront former friend Ramona Singer amid drama

Things are certainly taking a dramatic turn on The Real Housewives of New York City and now the ladies are gearing up for the reunion.

There will be lots of hot topics and issues for Andy Cohen to address when he sits down with the women.

Unfortunately,Cohen won’t be delving into the fractured friendship between Ramona Singer and newbie Elyse Slaine.

Despite being a part of the mix throughout Season 12, Elyse just shared some disappointing news regarding her presence at the reunion.

Elyse confirms she won’t be at reunion

A few days ago a fan asked the newest addition to RHONY if she’ll be attending the reunion, and sadly it’s not the answer we wanted to hear.

Apparently Elyse won’t joining her cast mates.

“I won’t be at the reunion,” Elyse responded to the fan.

It’s not clear why Elyse wasn’t invited to the reunion since she does have a bone to pick with ex-friend Ramona Singer.

Their fractured friendship has been playing out on current episodes of the show and it seems the two are not even on speaking terms at the moment.

To make matters worse, Elyse is now friends with our favorite new housewife, Leah McSweeny who Ramona doesn’t like very much.

Furthermore, Leah and Elyse recently shared a Cameo video where they were making fun of the OG housewife and made a scandalous claim about her sex life.

Ramona has since responded, calling them mean girls.

Fans questions why Elyse was left out of reunion

Although Elyse is a friend-of-the-show, she was in almost every scene this season. Plus her ongoing feud with Ramona is something that fans would love to see hashed out at the reunion.

Since the brunette beauty made the announcement, fans have been flooding the comment section.

Viewers don’t think it’s fair that Elyse won’t even get to sit in for one segment since she played a memorable role this season.

“She needs to be there!! She’s so good for the show,” commented one fan.

“That’s bullsh*t and not fair to the fans or her wtf,” said another.

And the comments kept rolling in.”Elyse needs to at least come in for one reunion episode cuz she’s a big part of the last few episodes. Not really fair.”

“Wtf. She’s carrying the second half of the season!” responded another IG user after hearing the news.

Do you think Elyse Slaine deserves to be at the reunion?

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.