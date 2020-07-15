Elyse Slaine and Leah McSweeney bash Ramona in Cameo video and make shocking claim about her sex life

It seems that Elyse Slaine‘s role on The Real Housewives of New York City will spell the end of her relationship with Ramona Singer.

The friend-of-the-show (Elyse) was introduced this season and was brought on due to her ties to Ramona and other members of the cast.

Elyse and Ramona have been friends for many years. However, over the past few episodes, it became clear that Ramona’s behavior is causing the demise of their decade-long friendship.

In the last episode, Elyse tried to confront the OG housewife, but things didn’t go well.

Ramona, who constantly brags about having 50 best friends, is now down to 49, as Elyse reveals that she is done.

Elyse bashes Ramona in Cameo video

Elyse received a Cameo request from a fan of the Real Housewives of New York City so she recorded a video for her.

In the video, Elyse says “So I hear you guys watch RHONY all the time…and Ramona is driving you crazy.”

She continued, “If she’s making you crazy like what should I say?” Adding “Really Ramona with ‘I’ve got 50 best friends,’ well guess what b*@#h, now she’s down to 49 cause I am out!”

The tension between Ramona and Elyse has been bubbling for some time now and it seems like the friends have been estranged since they filmed the season

Elyse opened up to Heather McDonald during her podcast and said that she doesn’t know why Ramona’s treatment toward her changed.

She said that Ramona started speaking behind her back but when confronted about it, that she avoided the situation.

During the podcast, the brunette beauty compared her ex-friend to the newest cast member, Leah McSweeney, noting that Ramona is no competition for the 38-year-old housewife.

Speaking of Leah, it seems like the two have become fast friends and she made an appearance in Elyse’s Cameo video as well.

Did Leah McSweeney spill the tea on Ramona’s sex life?

It seems that Leah was spending time with Elyse because toward the end of the video, she makes a brief, but memorable appearance.

Elyse announced that she had some tea about why Ramona can’t meet a man and it’s definitely NSFW!

“She sh*ts during sex!” exclaimed Leah.

The two then erupted into laughter.

Check out the video for yourself:

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.