Could Caroline Manzo return to Real Housewives of New Jersey?

A familiar face might be returning to the Real Housewives of New Jersey to shake things up in the Garden State.

Former Bravo housewife Caroline Manzo, who you may remember from seasons 1 to 5, might be back on our screens once again.

Caroline has terms for her return

Caroline is not interested in returning as a ‘friend of the show.’

A source revealed to Hollywood Life that “Caroline loved the good moments on ‘RHONJ’ and would be very open to coming back to the show full-time, but only as a full-time wife.” The source added, “It doesn’t matter to her who’s in the cast, as long as Bravo comes correct, meaning a good offer and not a friend, she’d be very interested in considering returning to the show.”

There has been rumors for some time that the OG housewife wanted to make a return. However, it seems she wasn’t able to make a mutually amicable deal with Bravo. However, this time around the deal may happen!

The 58-year old mom and wife was an original member of the New Jersey cast. She was one of the most memorable cast members throughout her time on the show– which back then featured her sister Dina and her sister-in-law Jacklyn as housewives as well.

During the early seasons, Carolyn was very close with Teresa Guidice as well. However, when she left the show there was bad blood between the two. Despite Teresa still having a close relationship with Caroline’s sister Dina, she has not mended her relationship with the “Manzo family matriarch.”

Caroline speaks at Bravocon

Caroline even spoke about the relationship with Teresa during an OG segment at Bravocon.

During the show, Caroline called her an “a–” for saying during an interview that Caroline was the one who tipped off the authorities about Joe and Teresa’s tax issues.

The tumultuous relationship between the two women will undoubtedly play out if Manzo does return to the series. Although, things may have taken a turn for the better as we recently saw the two in a Superbowl commercial for hummus, where they played into their feud.

Reports are that Manzo and Teresa Guidice had a telephone conversation prior to the commercial in order to clear the air.

The women may have been able to put their differences aside for the commercial, but chances are they still have a lot of bad blood after feuding for so many years.

The RHONJ has just ended so we’ll have to wait and see if the spunky redhead will indeed make her return to the series.