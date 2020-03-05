RHONJ reunion confession: How long has it been since Dolores and Frank had sex?

There’s a lot to unpack from Part 1 of the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion, which aired last night.

For one, we just found out the last time Dolores Catania and her ex-husband, Frank Catania had sex – and it may shock you!

Dolores and Frank’s sex life

Dolores and her ex-husband Frank’s relationship has always been a mystery to viewers. The two have been divorced for many years, and have two kids together.

They claim to be best friends and the love and respect between them is evident.

Dolores and Frank even shared a kiss on a previous episode during a cast trip to the Jersey Shore, which had tongues wagging.

Their obvious bond has many viewers and even some of their RHONJ castmates wanting the exes to reconcile.

RHONJ Reunion

During last night’s reunion, the close relationship between Dolores and her ex was once again a topic of discussion as host Andy Cohen delved into their sex life.

Cohen pointed out to Dolores that the viewers want her and Frank to have sex. However, Dolores said this has not occurred since the birth of their son, Frankie Jr, now in his early 20s.

She says, “I haven’t had sex with Frank since I conceived Frankie — or maybe a couple times while I was pregnant.”

She added, “I want to thank them [the fans] for loving me and Frank together so much, but that’s not happening.”

So, there you have it!

Keep in mind that the 49-year-old New Jersey housewife is currently in a relationship with her doctor boyfriend, David Principe.

Their relationship played out on recent episodes of RHONJ as cameras showed Dolores helping David build his house, under the impression that the two might soon get engaged, and she would eventually move in.

However, things have taken a different turn since the cameras stopped rolling.

Dolores gave Andy a relationship update, saying David’s house is complete, and he will move in without her. She says, “I’m not engaged. I’m really good without a commitment right now.”

Despite saying many times before that she was expecting David to propose.

However, Dolores seems to have now lowered her expectations saying, “We have very good chemistry, but he was given the chance many times to meet me halfway… You know what? I’m pissed off because I’m a f–king good catch.”

We’ll probably learn more about the status of Dolores and David’s relationship during Part 2 of the reunion, which airs Wednesday, March 11 on Bravo.