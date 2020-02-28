A three-part Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion is coming — Here’s when to tune in and what to expect

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

A three-part The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion event is coming, and here’s when fans need to tune in to not a miss a minute of the drama. The trailer has dropped, giving fans an idea of what to expect from the massive RHONJ reunion, but it is just the tip of the iceberg.

Margaret Josephs, Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Jackie Goldschneider, and Jennifer Aydin are all reunited after another blowout drama-filled season of the Bravo show. Host Andy Cohen is there to monitor the ladies or rather help escalate their true feelings about the season and each other.

When does The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion air?

The RHONJ reunion is going to be an epic event. It is not unusual for the real housewives to have multi-part specials after the season. In the case of RHONJ, there was so much to dish the reunion will take place over three weeks.

It all begins with Part One on Wednesday, March 4. Part Two is set for Wednesday, March 11, and the final installment, Part Three, is on Wednesday, March 18. Based on the trailer, Bravo is packing all three episodes full of fights, name-calling, crying, shocking revelations, and one ridiculous demand.

What to expect from the RHONJ three-part reunion?

There are a few stand out moments in the trailer. One is Danielle Staub, refusing to come out and join the reunion unless she gets to sit next to Andy on the couch. Oh yes, she is not happy with her couch placement and sets a high-stakes demand.

Andy has to go back and talk to Danielle, who at that time is refusing to leave her dressing room. Danielle is never spotted on the couch with the other women during the trailer, alluding to her possibly missing the entire show. Will Andy give into Danielle’s demands?

Jackie stuns the RHONJ cast with a revelation about her eating disorder. Dolores makes a decision about her relationship. Teresa and Margaret go at it over ponytail pulling and violence.

The husbands join the ladies for the reunion too. If fans thought the women were drama-filled, the men take things to a whole new level, talking about sex and sharing funny details regarding their wives.

It wouldn’t be a reunion without the topic of Teresa and Joe Giudice’s separation coming up for several reasons. There is still so much drama surrounding the status of their relationship. Melissa’s husband and Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga, reveals what he knew about Joe allegedly cheating on Teresa.

The RHONJ reunion trailer is bringing the heat. If the trailer is packed full of so much entertaining goodness, imagine what the three-part reunion will bring. So good!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesday at 8/7c on Bravo.