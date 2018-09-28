Danielle Staub on RHONJ: Season 10 footage cut over Margaret Josephs feud

Danielle Staub and Margaret Josephs quickly became friends last season on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but it looks like that lovefest is over. Now, we’re learning that Danielle is dealing with the fallout from Margaret, and it’s reportedly affecting her RHONJ air time.

Even though she appeared in nearly every episode of Season 8 and gave Sirens Media a great Season 9 storyline with her marriage to Marty Caffrey, accompanied by a nasty split just months later, she’s still a part-time housewife.

On top of that, All About The Tea reports that we’ll be seeing even less of Danielle Staub in the upcoming season because she’s reportedly been cut out of a lot of footage.

Proof that Danielle is getting the shaft can be seen in the new Season 9 RHONJ trailer. Or rather, cannot be seen in the trailer because Staub is nowhere in it, even though she filmed her wedding for the show.

According to the report, the reason for the latest Danielle Staub snub is due to Margaret Josephs close friendship with Sirens Media producer Dorothy Toran. It’s no secret that the two are close, which is possibly the reason behind Siggy Flicker’s bad edit last season too.

An AATT source says that there is definitely a feud going between Margaret and Danielle, as witnessed in a New Jersey Starbucks. Apparently, Danielle was seen entering the coffee shop where Margaret and Dorothy regularly meet, and when she came in, the RHONJ star and her producer ignored Danielle.

Another AATT source claims that Sirens Media loves Margaret Josephs because she’s ” desperate to stay on the show and will do anything.”

While Margaret and her buddy, Dorothy Toran, are reportedly making things difficult for Danielle Staub, she does have a top ally in the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast. After her fallout with Margaret, Danielle has allegedly buddied up even tighter with Teresa Giudice.

With Danielle’s chances of being a full-time housewife are looking dim, she should still get some airtime with Teresa. After all, Giudice’s feud with Melissa Gorga means she needs another ally too.

Season 9 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns on Wednesday, November 7 at 9/8c on Bravo.