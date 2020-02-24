Jennifer Aydin defends Teresa Giudice after RHONJ star told Danielle Staub to pull Margaret Josephs’ hair

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Reality TV fans are mad at Teresa Giudice after the recent episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Jennifer Aydin comes to her defense

During the final minutes of the last episode, we saw a sit down between Teresa’s sister- in-Law, Melissa Gorga, and controversial “friend of the show” Danielle Staub.

The two discussed a recent shopping event where Danielle pulled Margaret Joseph’s hair.

During the meetup, Danielle revealed that it was the boutique owner, Steven, who told her to attack Margaret, and Teresa convinced her to go ahead and do it.

The revelation shocked Melissa and outraged viewers

In a flashback video, we indeed see Teresa saying to Danielle, “do it, do it, do it.”

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Jennifer came to her friend’s defense, saying, “I felt bad for Teresa, honestly.”

She continued, “I did because I know why she said what she said, and I know why she did it.”

Jennifer didn’t give away much since they discussed the incident in detail at the recently filmed reunion.

“And we spoke about it at the reunion, and so I don’t really want to give anything away, but she didn’t even think it was going to be that brutal.” She says.

She tried to explain that Teresa did not expect the hair pull to be as brutal as it was.

“At the end of the day, I guess you could think, ‘How could pulling someone’s hair not be that brutal?’ But she really did drag her across the room, and nobody was expecting that.”

As fans watched the episode, they were outraged, and many even called for Bravo to fire the long-standing Housewife.

The full aftermath of this revelation has not yet played out, but it seems to be the catalyst that marked the end of Teresa and Danielle’s friendship.

WWHL gave us a sneak peek of an upcoming clip where Teresa places an angry phone call to Danielle about revealing her part in the incident.

We hear Danielle on the line begging Teresa to not be mad at her before the Housewife hangs up on Danielle saying, “I’m done.”

With two episodes left in the season, we will have to stay tuned to see how this plays out.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesday nights at 8/7 CT on Bravo.