Andy Cohen supported Teresa Giudice, signed petition to stop Joe Giudice deportation

Andy Cohen doesn’t want to see Joe Giudice be deported to his native Italy. At the present time, Joe is currently being held in custody as the decision about his deportation is being handled.

US Weekly caught up with Andy Cohen at Saturday’s GLAAD Media Awards, where he explained that he had signed the petition created by Joe’s daughter Gia Giudice with the goal of getting Joe to stay in the country. When asked if Giudice would be deported, Andy provided an honest answer.

“I don’t know. I hope not,” Andy told US Weekly, adding, “I signed the petition.”

Joe Giudice was released in March of this year after serving his 41-month sentence for mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud charges. But his deportation was already ordered in October of last year.

To stop the deportation, Gia created the petition on Change.org, asking anyone who would help for signatures to get President Donald Trump’s attention. She was asking for 150,000 signatures, and just shy of 87,000 signatures have been collected.

Gia explains in the petition that Joe’s offenses were nonviolent and he doesn’t serve as a threat to society. He also served his full sentence and paid back his restitution, doing everything in his power to rectify his mistakes.

“My father is there for us in every possible way a father could be. He has always been our handyman, our [confidante], our cheerleader, our challenger and most importantly our protector,” Gia explains in the petition. “This [deportation] would rob us of my father screaming from the stands at our graduations, meeting our future husbands for the first time, of walking us down the aisle, of being there when his grandchildren come into the world.”

The petition has been live for two weeks. No date has been set to determine Joe Giudice’s future.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is expected to return to Bravo in late 2019.