RHONJ: Jackie Goldschneider’s sister storyline leaves fans frustrated

Jackie Goldschneider opened up about her fractured relationship with her sister on this season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, as she felt ready to reach out and make peace.

The reconciliation happened over the phone, but Jackie revealed that her sister had no interest in appearing on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, so viewers didn’t hear her voice, they didn’t learn her name, and they didn’t get to see a picture of her.

Goldschneider appears to do everything in her power to protect her sister’s identity, so they can move forward in a positive direction after years of not speaking to one another. This seemed to anger viewers a bit, and some accused her of using her sister as a storyline to stay on the show.

The identity of Jackie Goldschneider’s sister is not in the public domain. Jackie hasn’t revealed her name, location, or age. All we know is that they didn’t talk for years and there was apparently no real reason for them not talking. They simply stopped communicating.

When Jackie did call her sister on the show, they started sharing details about their lives, their children and even told each other that they loved one another. It was possibly the least dramatic reunion call in the history of reality television.

While some viewers appeared bored with the brief storyline, others felt that Jackie Goldschneider clearly has an interesting life. Other than her sister, Jackie has also revealed that her parents allegedly broke the law and her dad went to live in a half-way house for six months.

While there were rumors that Jackie had been fired from The Real Housewives of New Jersey, it sounds like she’s not out just yet. And one person noted that Jackie could potentially have her own show, simply based on her complicated family life.

Simply because Jackie Goldschneider’s sister didn’t want to be on The Real Housewives of New Jersey during Season 9 doesn’t mean that she won’t have a bigger role next season as they grow closer.

