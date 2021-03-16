RHONJ star Dolores Catania admits being a Bravo Housewife is not easy, but says ‘I wouldn’t trade it for anything’

Dolores Catania talks about being a Bravo Housewife. Pic credit:Bravo

Being a reality TV star is not as easy as it looks and no one knows that more than Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania.

Dolores has been a RHONJ staple since she joined the show five years ago and she’s given fans a glimpse into her many ups and downs over the years.

The RHONJ star recently shared that her job as a Housewife is not as easy at it looks but, at the end of the day, Dolores has no regrets.

Dolores Catania says being a Housewife is not easy

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star had a recent chat with Page Six and she dished about her journey as a Bravo Housewife and admitted that it can be quite stressful.

Not only does she have to live through the drama with her costars, but watching it again– while the rest of the world chimes it– has to be hard.

“Every single fight is hard. It’s hard to watch because it’s real. It’s not scripted,” confessed Dolores.

“We’re so close and we go through so much together and the stress of it — it’s not easy. A lot of people are like, ‘Oh, I want to be a Housewife. But, you know, it’s not what you think it is. I wouldn’t trade it for anything, but it’s not the easiest job to do.”

Dolores has been doing this job for five seasons now, after joining the cast in season 7.

And with plenty of drama to come in Season 11, the RHONJ star admitted that she doesn’t have any regrets.

Dolores Catania has no regrets about Season 11 of RHONJ

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has managed to stay out of the drama so far.

But there’s plenty more to come and she will be right there in the mix, and we’ve already seen some of that start to unfold.

During their recent cast trip, Jennifer Aydin confessed to Dolores that she heard Joe Gorga owed thousands of dollars to the husband of new castmate Michelle Pais.

Dolores gave Jennifer some advice on how to move forward. Which was to tell Melissa Gorga what she had heard and face it head-on.

“Life is like that,” said the New Jersey Housewife.

“Things will fall in your lap and you have to decide — your true character is how you decide how to handle it. We’re all faced with that all the time. So if Jennifer didn’t handle it, I would have, because now I know — now it’s my information. And whether it’s going to be ‘kill the messenger’ or not, I still have to do what I think is right.”

And the 50-year-old admitted that she has no regrets about how she choses to handle things.

“It’s not always the easiest, but I’ve never regretted doing what I thought was right,” commented Dolores.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.