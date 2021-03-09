Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Margaret Josephs does not believe the Joe Gorga money rumor, calls it ‘inauthentic and unbelievable’


RHONJ star Margaret Josephs does not believe rumor that Joe Gorga owing thousands of dollars
Margaret Josephs defends Joe Gorga against money rumors. Pic credit: Bravo

There’s more drama brewing on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and this time it’s Joe Gorga at the center of the controversy.

The show has been giving us one bombshell after another since Season 11 premiered a few weeks ago.

But, there’s a lot more to come.

This season, Melissa Gorga’s hubby, Joe Gorga has some accusations levied against him that will no doubt cause tension among the group.

One cast member is coming to his defense and trying to put the rumors to rest.

Does Joe Gorga owe tens of thousands of dollars?

The latest episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey revealed an eye-popping allegation against Joe Gorga.

And the accusation came from a new friend of the show, Michelle Pais– who’s causing drama on the cast trip even though she wasn’t even in attendance.

In a flashback clip from the very first episode, Michelle is seen talking to Jennifer Aydin.

And she told the RHONJ star that Joe Gorga and her husband worked on something, and that Gorga never paid him.

Michelle alleged that Joe owes her husband “tens of thousands” for the project they worked on together.

After Jennifer relayed the allegation to castmate Dolores Catania, she then claimed in her confessional that she has heard similar rumors about Melissa’s husband.

I normally wouldn’t wanna give in to idle gossip,” noted Jennifer. “But this isn’t the first time that I’ve heard something like this about Joe.”

Margaret Josephs calls Joe Gorga rumor inauthentic

Jennifer Aydin might be buying into the Joe Gorga money rumor, but Margaret Josephs is not!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star had a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight to dish about the dramatic storylines this season.

And the 53-year-old teased loads of drama to come this season.

However, one storyline that Margaret just isn’t buying is the one that Joe Gorga owes thousands of dollars to Michelle Pais’ husband.

“Well, it’s inaccurate and again, not true at all,” said the RHONJ star about the accusation.

“Anybody who comes with something, you know, from 18 months ago is obviously not true. I think it’s crazy.”

She continued, “My husband, Joe Gorga, and Frank work together…and there’s never been one issue with them. Money flows freely between them and so I just think this comes out of left field.”

“Yes, I just feel like it wasn’t very authentic or believable,” added Margaret.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

