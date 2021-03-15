Matt James’ beard gives Bachelor fans a clue to how his season ends

Matt James’ beard may serve as a clue to his relationship status. Pic credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Matt James‘ full beard, first seen during The Bachelor: Women Tell All special, may have given eagle-eyed fans a clue as to his current relationship status. Tonight, the franchise presents After the Final Rose, a recap special where he will face viewers for only the second time since filming wrapped.

Matt’s fuller facial hair was a shock to viewers of the series, who saw the handsome series star sport neatly trimmed stubble for the duration of filming. Season 25 was shot from September through November 2020.

Fans were shocked when Matt faced his exes and sported the new look.

He first posted a snap with additional facial hair to Instagram on February 3 where he was seen skateboarding.

Matt subsequently posed six more pics over the next several weeks as his beard grew fuller.

Twitter quickly reacted to Matt’s updated look. Several took it as a sign that Matt was indeed single without actually saying a word. Many believed that the change to his appearance was a way of moving forward from his experience on the long-running ABC dating show.

“tell us you’re single without actually telling us you’re single” #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/R7uqQwMbUS — Davina Yashar (@DavinaYashar) March 2, 2021

How much will Matt reveal tonight on After the Final Rose?

Rumor has it that Matt will announce that he is single and reveal why he did not propose to either Michelle Young or Rachel Kirkconnell. Details have not yet surfaced about the details of his reported deep conversation with Rachael, who was accused of racist behavior in a Reddit thread as the season unfolded.

She owned up to her actions in an Instagram post seen below.

Show host Emmanuel Acho, who hosts the YouTube series Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man may push Matt to express himself further about his role as the first male lead of color the series has had in its 25 seasons. The two are likely to discuss how he felt when reading about Rachael’s remarks in real-time as well as those of embattled Bachelor host Chris Harrison.

“What I saw and went through was heartbreaking,” Matt said.

Emmanuel claimed there will be a jaw-dropping twist during the show. “Get ready for a curveball Bachelor Nation,” he said in a clip shared with Instagram.

Matt previously addressed “troubling information” during his season

In a passionate Instagram post dated February 22, Matt expressed his feelings about the controversies surrounding both Rachael and Chris.

In the last line of his post Matt said fans will hear more from him in the end.

Tonight’s ATFR will likely be the moment Matt delves further into what occurred this season and if there will be a chance for his relationship with Rachael to move forward. Michelle has been announced as one of two new Bachelorette leads for the show’s newest season.

The Bachelor airs tonight at 8/7c on ABC. After the Final Rose begins at 10/9c.