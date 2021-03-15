The Bachelor spoilers: Series teases ‘jaw-dropping’ After the Final Rose special

The Bachelor: After the Final Rose”: Emmanuel Acho hosts an emotional evening featuring touching reunions, heart-wrenching confrontations, and powerful one-on-one talks with the final women as well as the Bachelor himself, Matt James. Pic credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

The Bachelor has teased a “jaw-dropping” After the Final Rose special in a new Instagram video upload. This wrap-up will air immediately after Matt James’ season finale, the 25th installment of the ABC reality dating series.

In the clip, the series lead Matt James is seen in the final days leading up to the show’s iconic Final Rose ceremony, where he will reportedly choose between contestants Michelle Young and Rachael Kirkconnell. Matt appears to be conflicted in the teaser, and not sure if he will seal the deal with an engagement ring with either woman.

“I’m about to walk into the biggest moment of my life,” Matt said in a voice-over for a scene where he walks through the woods near Pennsylvania’s Nemacolin Resort.

“Tell me where you’re at,” says Michelle in what appears to be a tense moment between she and Matt.

“He doesn’t even want to see me,” cried Rachael, as she held her her head in her hands.

“I don’t know if I want to be engaged,” claimed Matt, dressed in a snappy dark suit and tie, as he looked down at a stunning engagement ring and closed the box tight.

This was followed by a teaser for the show’s wrap-up episode titled After the Final Rose with the tagline, “the most shocking After the Final Rose ever.”

Michelle and Rachael speak out

Rachael Kirkconnell tells her side of the story on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose. Pic credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

“I hurt him, and Matt,” said Rachael.

“What I saw and went through was heartbreaking,” Matt said.

After the Final Rose host Emmanuel Acho claimed that there will be a jaw-dropping twist during the show. “Get ready for a curveball Bachelor Nation,” he said in the clip.

While the show did not say what the curveball was, fan speculation in the comments section of the post was that there would be two upcoming Bachelorette seasons.

Reality Steve weighs in

Michelle Young will be one of two stars of The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Spoiler blogger Reality Steve reported that both Katie Thurston and Michelle Young will lead their own series, both to air in 2021.

Thurston’s season, which begins filming this month, will air on the show’s usual summer schedule. As for Young, Reality Steve revealed that her season will film later in the summer and air late in 2021.

Viewers of the series weighed in with their feelings regarding the teaser in its comments section.

“That beard screams single” claimed one follower.

“He had commitment issues from the beginning he wasn’t even sure in the middle if he was ready he’s probably going to send them all home,” said a second viewer.

“Reality Steve posted about the two seasons. But Michelle apparently didn’t want to leave her students again so they will film her later in July. I think she was top pick,” wrote a third Instagram user.

The Bachelor After the Final Rose airs tonight at 10/9c on ABC.