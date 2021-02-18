Mary Fitzgerald responds to rumors that Selling Sunset cast are not actual realtors

Mary Fitzgerald reveals her history is there for anyone that wants to check. Pic credit: Netflix

With drama this steamy, are the realtors of Netflix’s smash hit Selling Sunset, actually realtors?

Even Chrissy Teigen tweeted, “I look at LA real estate a lot and have never seen any of these people lol either have our agents, who I have obsessively asked.”

While the Oppenheim Group agents kept it classy in their responses and offered their services to the model, this isn’t the first time this question has come up.

Is the Oppenheim Group a real brokerage?

In an interview with Entertainment Scoop, Mary Fitzgerald gave new insight about the Los Angeles docu-soap.

When asked her opinion of the rumors, she replied, “I just have to laugh about it because it’s so easily verified. Any agent can just look up any of my history.”

While viewers doubt the Netflix stars are licensed realtors, Mary details that her real estate career started back in 2008. Her interest in the profession started during a period in her life where she would change location often.

Spending a lot of her time researching and viewing houses, she decided to get her license and make money out of it. Although she started during one of the worst market crashes, she experienced success.

Before being apart of Oppenheim Group, she was selling homes in New York and London. Since joining the group founded by Brett and Jason, Mary is one of the long-standing agents in the brokerage.

Where is Season 4 of Selling Sunset?

While Season 4 should be eventually making its way to viewers, filming hasn’t started just yet due to the complications of the coronavirus pandemic.

From the new office in Newport Beach to Heather Rae Young’s recent engagement, the Netflix show will have a lot of material to cover.

As for Mary, she’s still selling homes and actually moved to a new address herself. Moving to the valley, she promised fans a home tour in the future.

However, instead of buying, the realtor and her husband Romain Bonnet are renting to test out the new area first.

The 40-year-old also dished that fans may also see some new agents as last season fans saw the departure of Davina Portratz.

Fellow agent Christine Quinn might also be expanding her services as she recently showed fans that she obtained her real estate license to do business in Nevada.

Seasons 1-3 of Selling Sunset are currently streaming on Netflix.