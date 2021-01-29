Mary Fitzgerald is not ready to have kids, Selling Sunset star is focusing on her real estate career

Mary has changed her tune about having kids with husband Romain. Pic credit: Netflix

Mary Fitzgerald is not ready to have kids right now. The Selling Sunset star is focusing on her real estate career, which is featured on the hit Netflix show.

Fans of Selling Sunset know that having kids was one hot topic between Mary and her husband, Romain Bonnet, before their wedding. The 12-year age gap presented a challenge for the newlyweds.

Romain wanted to wait years before starting a family. Mary felt a sense of urgency due to her age. They overcame the obstacle agreeing to wait a little while, and it looks like Mary is still happy with that plan.

Mary Fitzgerald not ready for kids

Having kids is not a priority for Mary, at least not right now. Even though Mary turned 40 in July 2020, she has no plans to get pregnant this year. Her age is no longer cause for her to push having a child.

Mary got candid about the subject in an interview with Us Weekly.

“We don’t need to have a baby right now,” the Selling Sunset star spilled. “We can’t even freeze our eggs. Having a child, that’s just, like, the most insane thing we could do amid the coronavirus pandemic, but I want to make sure that we are able to when we’re ready.”

The real estate mogul even admitted that if she doesn’t have a child with Romain, that is okay. Mary is already a mom to her son, Austin, so she doesn’t care about having another child anymore.

What changed Mary’s mind about kids?

Mary changed her mind regarding having kids because of her and Romain’s work ethic. They are both workaholics and focused on their careers.

Romain works as a project manager for The Oppenheim Group, and as fans know, Mary is one of the companies leading real estate agents.

“My career means a lot to me. I spent so many years not being able to put 100 percent in when my son was younger and always putting him first, so now it’s time to see what I’m capable of. That’s my No. 1 priority right now,” Mary explained to the weekly magazine.

Although Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet are too busy to think about children at the moment, she doesn’t want to take the option of fatherhood away from him. If her husband decides he wants to be a father, the couple will explore their options.

It must be at the right time for the couple. When Romain and Mary are not so absorbed in their careers. Plus, they will both hopefully be filming Selling Sunset Season 4 very soon.

Selling Sunset is currently on hiatus on Netflix.