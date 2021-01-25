Mary Fitzgerald says Season 4 of Selling Sunset will return to Netflix in about six months

While Netflix has still not confirmed a new season of Selling Sunset, star Mary Fitzgerald gives fans some hope.

She recently shared that fans should expect to see a new season of Selling Sunset in about six months.

Mary explained that the show usually films for about four to five months and they edit for a few months. This adds up to about six months.

It will be the reality show’s fourth season. Seasons 1-3 are currently available to binge on Netflix.

Mary Fitzgerald teases Selling Sunset Season 4

Fans are anxiously awaiting the new season because of all the changes that have been happening.

Brett and Jason Oppenheim are no longer co-owners of The Oppenheim Group. Brett started his own firm called Oppenheim Real Estate.

It seems odd that the brothers would have rival brokerages but they have confirmed there is no bad blood between them.

In addition, Maya Vander now works mainly in Miami to be closer to her husband and children. Davina Potratz left the Oppenheim Group to work at Douglas Elliman’s brokerage.

Since Netflix has not yet confirmed a new season, the cast members have not been confirmed either. Davina has said she hopes to return even though she works elsewhere now.

Netflix has still not confirmed a new season

Mary admitted that she has not spoken to Davina since she left the brokerage. Could this mean bad blood between the two realtors?

Mary has also revealed that there could be new cast members.

She said there are new agents at the Oppenheim Group that are good friends of the cast. She hopes to get them on the series.

Heather Rae Young also got engaged to HGTV’s Tarek El Moussa during the show’s hiatus.

He is expected to make an appearance in the new season.

Tarek has not been seen on the show yet due to his contract with HGTV.

However, Heather has said she probably won’t be filming their wedding for the show, like fellow cast members Christine Quinn and Mary Fitzgerald.

Hopefully, Season 4 will start filming and be available to stream very soon! Fans are definitely getting antsy for another season of luxury real estate and realtor drama.

Seasons 1-3 of Selling Sunset are available on Netflix now.