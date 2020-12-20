Tarek El Moussa isn’t worried about the Selling Sunset bosses or their relationship with Heather Rae Young

Tarek El Moussa seemingly isn’t worried about the Selling Sunset bosses, Jason and Brett Oppenheim, and their relationship with his fiancee, Heather Rae Young.

Heather, who stars on the Netflix series, Selling Sunset, got engaged to Tarek in July of this year after one year of dating.

The couple sat down with Amanda Hirsch for an episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, where they talked about her relationship with her bosses.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Tarek indicates he’s unbothered by Jason and Brett’s relationships with Heather

During their podcast conversation, Amanda asks the couple how their wedding planning is going and if the entire Selling Sunset cast will be invited.

Jokingly, Heather responds, “Ask my fiance.”

“Most of ’em,” he responds.

Amanda then delves into the show.

Read More When will Selling Sunset return for Season 4 on Netflix?

“I need to ask Tarek because I was watching Selling Sunset, the last season when Brett tries to flirt with Heather. Does it annoy you?” she asks.

“Did Brett try to flirt with Heather?” he laughs. “I know Brett, he’s a good dude. Plus, if he touches her I’ll break him in half.”

Heather then cuts in and clarifies the situation.

“You know, I think a lot of people mistake it for flirting or whatever. And, you know, people think he has a crush on me, and maybe he did in the past, but he adores Tarek.”

Heather then explains that Brett and Jason have never approved of her past relationships but that they “respect” Tarek.

“I’ve known them for seven years of my life,” she says. “They’ve seen my ups, my downs. They’ve seen my relationships and they’ve never really been happy for me until now.”

Tarek has ongoing beef with one of Heather’s Selling Sunset co-stars

Further into the episode, Amanda mentioned that she previously had Heather’s Selling Sunset co-star, Christine Quinn, on the podcast.

Amanda compliments Heather for her ability to stay out of the drama on the show. She mentions that, unlike some of her co-stars, Heather doesn’t have to rely on drama.

She then questions, “From the people you mentioned, it seems like you’re close with everyone but Christine. Am I onto something?”

“Christine is a big mouth, she’s said some s**tty things about us,” Tarek says.

“She called us ‘Speidi’. Listen, just because she’s never been famous before and she doesn’t know how it works, she doesn’t have to talk. It just makes her look stupid,” he continued.

Christine, however, recently sat had a chat on Daily Pop where she clapped back at his comments.

“I feel like he looks stupid. This was a year ago. He’s bringing it up now. Why are you so obsessed with me? I mean, I’m thrilled, but that was so long ago,” she said.

Selling Sunset is currently on hiatus on Netflix.