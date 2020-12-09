Christine Quinn not invited to Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa’s wedding, ‘she said some shi**y things’

Heather Rae Young may cause drama in the Oppenheim Group when the Selling Sunset star sends out her wedding invitations.

Young is currently engaged to Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa and the couple is currently planning their dream wedding.

Things have changed since Season 3 of the Netflix show wrapped filming, and now the two are engaged and will be married soon.

But not all of Heather’s castmates will get an invite to the event, and it seems Christine might be the one who gets left out!

Tarek and Heather talk wedding invite

During a recent chat on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Tarek and Heather dished all about their upcoming nuptials.

The couple admitted that they are in planning mode and have already picked a date and a location for the wedding.

When asked if the entire Selling Sunset cast would be invited, the real estate agent turned the question over to fiance Tarek, who responded, “Most of them.”

Although Heather Rae tried to give a politically correct answer, saying laughingly, “We’ll see who I’m talking to or not talking to.”

She also shared that she is closer to some cast members than others and named Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Maya Vander, as well as Jason and Brett Oppenheim.

So we know those five will definitely be getting an invite.

Someone who may not need to mark her calendar is controversial cast member, Christine Quinn.

Tarek says Christine Quinn has a “big mouth”

During the chat, host Amanda Hirsch asked if Christine Quinn was getting an invite to the wedding.

But Heather tried to dodge the question.

“Honestly, coronavirus has changed a lot of dynamics for my relationships in general,” said the 33-year-old.

“And with my cast members and the people I work with, you know, I haven’t seen anyone. I mean, I see Jason occasionally –he’s actually coming over this evening. I’ve seen Mary. You know, we see each other every so often. It’s just been such a different vibe the last, like, eight months.”

Once again Amanda threw Quinn’s name into the mix and asked if she would be at the wedding.

That’s when Tarek finally blurted out, “Christine has a big mouth. She said some sh**ty things about us, and that’s about it.”

“We’re not really interested in dealing with her nonsense,” he added.

And in case you’re wondering why Tarek is so mad at the blonde beauty, well he explained that she referred to Tarek and Heather as “Speidi” –comparing them to Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag from the popular MTV show, The Hills.

“Listen, just because she’s never been famous before and she doesn’t know how it works, she doesn’t have to talk,” reasoned the HGTV star. “It just makes her look stupid.”

Tarek continued, “So, she was trying to claim that, you know, we’re out there calling paparazzi on ourselves. I’m sorry. I’ve been on TV for 10 years.”

Seasons 1-3 of Selling Sunset is currently available on Netflix.