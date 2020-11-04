Selling Sunset star Mary Fitzgerald denies that her wedding was staged for the Netflix show

Real estate reality show Selling Sunset has had viewers glued to their screens with its mix of beautiful million-dollar homes and the cattiness that comes with selling them.

Season 2 brought more drama than the first and one of the main storylines was the wedding of Oppenheim real estate agent Mary Fitzgerald.

Mary’s fiance, Romain Bonnet, banned fellow agent Davina Potratz from attending their wedding after she criticized the ring he bought Mary. He ultimately felt she didn’t respect the relationship and refused to have someone that felt that way at their wedding.

Apart from the major coworker drama, the couple struggled to secure a wedding venue under an impending deadline.

But was it only a storyline for Selling Sunset?

She was already legally married

While viewers were excited to see the wedding play out on Selling Sunset, they were shocked to find out that Mary and Romain were already legally married prior to their televised nuptials.

The couple had tied the know in a courthouse wedding back in 2018. It wasn’t until more than a year later that the pair had the wedding that viewers saw on the Netflix show.

That fact now has fans questioning whether it was all staged for tv.

She refutes the claims



Mary revealed in an interview with Fubar Radio that her televised wedding was “absolutely real”.

Due to personal reasons, the couple tied the knot on paper without a formal ceremony, but a more traditional wedding was always in the plans. Mary says she would’ve been happy tying the knot around friends on a beach, but the decision came down to Romain.

It was his first wedding, and they decided to make it a big affair around their family and friends.

In the interview, she also went into detail about why there was such a long delay between the courthouse wedding and the lavish affair we saw on tv.

“Two of my really close friends, Nicole who was the officiant and who signed as the witness, she was trying to get pregnant and then one of my other friends were too, and they can’t go, so I was like, I don’t want to do that,” she explained.

Selling Sunset is currently streaming on Netflix.