Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn responds to Tarek El Moussa’s shade, dishes on Chrishell Stause’s new man

Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn responded to Tarek El Moussa’s shade and dished on Chrishell Stause’s new man all in one juicy interview.

Christine has most certainly been painted as the villain on the hit Netflix show. She accepts the role but won’t hesitate to set the record straight on any hot topic, especially those regarding her character.

The reality TV star stopped by Daily Pop to dish on celebrity feuds of 2020 with Justin Sylvester and Carissa Culiner. After all, Christine has found herself in the middle of a couple of those feuds this year.

What does Christine think of Chrishell’s new romance?

Fans know Christine had thoughts on nemesis Chrishell Stause’s divorce from This Is Us star, Justin Hartley.

Christine and Davina Potratz didn’t believe Justin had blindsided Chrishell when he ended the marriage. The drama played out on Season 3 of Selling Sunset.

One year later, life looks a lot different for Chrishell, who has found love again with Dancing With The Stars pro Keo Motsepe. Christine has not met Keo yet, but she did spill her thoughts on the relationship.

“I, honestly, I really don’t know much about it. I just think he’s really cute, and they seem happy together,” she expressed to Carissa and Justin.

What did Christine say about Tarek’s shade?

The other hot topic discussed was the recent shade Tarek threw at Christine, who refers to Tarek and Heather Rae Young as Speidi. Yes, Christine believes the couple resembles Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag from The Hills.

On an episode of Amanda Hirsch’s Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Tarek slammed Christine. He called her a big mouth, who has said not nice things about Heather and Tarek. The HGTV star also expressed that Christine has no idea how fame works because she has never been famous.

Christine let Daily Pop know exactly how she felt about Tarek’s words.

“I feel like he looks stupid. This was a year ago. He’s bringing it up now,” Christine stated. “Why are you so obsessed with me? I mean, I’m thrilled, but that was so long ago.”

Now that Selling Sunset has been renewed for two more seasons, the drama surrounding Christine Quinn has only just begun. Christine appears to be involved in several feuds with her costars.

Chrishell Stause has always been on Christine’s hit list, but Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa have also been added. Let’s not forget that Christine’s former best friend Mary Fitzgerald and Amanza Smith also keep sparring with Christine.

Oh, the Selling Sunset drama off-camera has become just as good as the on-screen shenanigans.

Selling Sunset is currently on hiatus on Netflix.