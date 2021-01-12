Selling Sunset: Jason Oppenheim opens Newport Beach office and he’s hiring

Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim is opening a Newport Beach office, and he’s looking for new agents to join the team.

Jason shared the news on his Instagram page, with photos of the space that will soon become the newest addition to The Oppenheim Group family. The real estate mogul is even taking one of the infamous ladies from his Los Angeles location to help him launch the Newport Beach location.

New location and new hires

The lengthy Instagram post is a testament to how important opening a Newport Beach location is to Jason. It’s an idea he has been floating around for a long time, waiting until the right moment to bring it to light.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“After many years of contemplation, my love for Newport Beach and its exciting real estate opportunities have convinced me to go for it! And if you’re going to go, go big, so I found a 4,000 sq. ft. former bank, and we are renovating it now,” Jason wrote.

The Newport Beach office will feature a slew of amenities so Jason can keep his employees happy and motivated.

“It’s going to be the coolest office anywhere, with a full bar, living room, dining area, arcade, pool table, gym, showers, kitchen, vault with whiskey/wine, coffee bar, walls of contemporary art, books, and vintage boom boxes, and who knows, maybe even some desks,” the Selling Sunset star said.

There is more good news for Selling Sunset fans too. Jason is hiring local real estate agents to join the Newport Beach team. Check out the company website or follow Jason on social media for more information.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Oppenheim (@jasonoppenheim)

Look who’s joining the new office

Heather Rae Young is leaving the LA office to help Jason launch the Newport Beach office. It is no surprise either since Heather lives in the area with her fiancé, Tarek El Moussa.

The new location is an hour south of the Sunset Boulevard office. Heather’s commute will certainly be less once the new office opens.

“Heather is going to be working out of that office, and my best friend is going to be managing the office,” Jason spilled to Fox News in November.

Heather and Jason are not exiting Selling Sunset. As fans know, Jason’s twin brother, Brett Oppenheim, is no longer with The Oppenheim Group. Brett is now president of a new brokerage, Oppenheim Real Estate, but still plans to be on the hit Netflix show.

There is going to be so much for Selling Sunset Season 4 to cover once filming begins. Jason Oppenheim opening a Newport Beach office is just the latest in a long list of hot topics fans will hopefully see play out in the next season.

Selling Sunset is currently on hiatus on Netflix.