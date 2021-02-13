Selling Sunset: Mary Fitzgerald says new agents could appear on upcoming season

A lot of changes are coming to the next season of Selling Sunset. Pic credit: Netflix

Selling Sunset star Mary Fitzgerald has shared new agents could appear on the upcoming season of the Netflix show.

There have been several changes to The Oppenheim Group. Brett Oppenheim left to open his own broker ridge. Davina Potratz now works at a competing firm. Maya Vander has been working in Miami, where she lives full time with her husband and two kids.

Plus, Jason Oppenheim shared a new office will open in Newport Beach. Heather Rae Young will be in charge of the new location.

Then there’s Christine Quinn’s tense relationship with all the females in the office, especially Mary, Amanza Smith, and Chrishell Stause. Christine has spilled that she’s rarely in the office these days.

All these changes have fans wondering which OG cast members will be on Selling Sunset Season 4. Thanks to Mary, fans are gaining more insight into the upcoming season.

Will new agents appear on Selling Sunset?

In an interview with Radio Times, Mary alluded to some new faces joining the hit Netflix show.

“We do have a couple of new agents,” Mary expressed. “There’s a chance… we keep trying to tell production and Netflix that we want a couple of the other girls on the show because they’re really good friends of ours. They work for The Oppenheim Group, and they’re very successful, so I think it would be good to have some new faces. But I don’t know what they’re going to choose.”

Yep, not everyone who works at The Oppenheim Group currently appears on Selling Sunset. Occasionally viewers would get a glimpse of one of those workers in a scene on the show.

Mary also recently spilled that Season 4 will hopefully hit the streaming service within the next six months.

Selling Sunset spin-off’s and other shows

Selling Sunset’s popularity exploded last year. Now some of the cast members are looking to capitalize on the success.

Maya has expressed interest in launching a Selling Sunset spin-off in Miami. She brought up the idea to Jason, who has yet to agree to open a broker ridge there. Jason does want to open several new The Oppenheim Group locations leading to a Selling Sunset franchise.

Christine and Chrishell have both admitted they would like to have their own show one day. Mary remains open to doing another show but with one caveat.

“I’m always open to a lot of things as long as it’s a good opportunity. I wouldn’t leave Selling Sunset just to do it, though,” Mary shared.

The real estate agent also has no plans of ever leaving The Oppenheim group. Jason, as fans know, remains one of Mary’s best friends. Their close bond and his mentorship are two things Mary loves about working at the brokerage.

Season 4 of Selling Sunset may have some new faces if Mary Fitzgerald gets her wish.

Selling Sunset is currently on hiatus on Netflix.