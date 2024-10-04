Margaret Josephs and Melissa Gorga clown Teresa Giudice for asking psychic to predict the future of RHONJ

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans are waiting with bated breath for news about the franchise and every day there’s a new rumor about the show.

The cast members are as much in the dark as we are and during a recent chat, Melissa Gorga and Margaret Joseph confirmed they still do not have any answers.

The duo also threw a dig at their castmates Teresa Giudice who was desperate to get some tea about the new season.

She recently brought a psychic on her podcast to predict the future of RHONJ and, of course, the woman saw the OG making a grand return to the franchise.

Melissa and Margaret had fun with it. They called the moment “ridiculous.”

The psychic had nothing good to say about the twosome, predicting they would both be axed from the show.

We’ll have to wait and see who will have the last laugh when the network decides.

For now, Margaret and Melissa are cackling about the situation.

RHOC’s Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs mock Teresa Giudice’s psychic predictions

Margaret was the latest guest on the podcast, On Display with Melissa Gorga and the duo had a lot of catching up to do.

As usual, RHONJ was a topic of conversation but the women both shared that there have not been any updates despite the rumors flying around.

“You and I both know there are no answers yet right?” said Melissa. “We can confirm for the people like there’s no answers.”

Margaret reiterated the sentiment telling listeners that they don’t know when they will start filming again.

“We’re just on a break, we’re on a much-needed break,” she continued. “We don’t know anybody who’s coming back… We’re not bringing psychics on the show to tell us what’s happening — not psychics that look like a sideshow freak at least.”

Melissa chuckled in the background and Margaret noted, “That was kind of funny.”

“It’s just like the most ridiculous, it’s like beating a dead horse,” exclaimed Melissa. “I think we all need to just sit back, see what happens and when it does happen, we all need to accept whatever it is.”

Margaret gives an update on her relationship with Jackie Goldschneider

During the podcast chat, Margaret was asked about her friendship with Jackie Goldschneider after their Season 14 feud.

The mom of four recently admitted she was open to reconciling with Margaret.

However, the 57-year-old made it clear that she had no desire to do that while answering a question asking if she had, or would speak to Jackie if she reached out.

“I have not spoken to her, and I would not speak to her,” said Margaret. “I’m done with that relationship.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.