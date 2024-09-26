Psychic tells Teresa Giudice which cast members are returning to RHONJ and who’s getting fired

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast is in limbo as they await news about Season 15.

However, Teresa Giudice found a way to get some well-needed answers about who’s returning to the show and who’s getting fired.

The OG didn’t call executive producer Andy Cohen or demand that he spill the tea on what he and the other Bravo executives have decided to do with the show.

Instead, she called in a psychic to make predictions about the franchise.

Interestingly, the woman was very in tune with the show, either because she was a viewer or because Teresa filled her in on the Jersey drama.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The OG had her as a guest on her podcast and she had some good news regarding her spot on the show.

Meanwhile, the same can’t be said for other women, including Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga, Danielle Cabral, and Jenn Fessler, who the psychic claimed would get their pink slips from the network.

Teresa Giudice talks to a psychic about who’s getting fired from RHONJ

Teresa posted the recent episode of Turning the Tables with guest Rosalie Fallico a medium and psychic who noted that her predictions are “90 percent accurate.”

To put Teresa’s mind at ease she quickly told the OG that she would return for Season 15.

However, she claimed it might be goodbye for Teresa’s bestie, Jennifer Aydin.

“Jennifer feels like she’s gonna go do other things…,” said Rosalie, who claimed the network will make her an offer to return but the mom of five will need to “weigh her options and decide if that’s something she wants to do.”

However, she claimed Margaret is out, and so is Jenn, and Danielle — because she doesn’t fit in with the culture of Real Housewives.

She also said Joe and Melissa Gorga are out because they “Don’t have a storyline anymore.”

Rosalia didn’t say whether wishy-washy Jackie Goldschneider would return but called her a “wildcard” and warned Teresa about the former full-time Housewife turned friend.

Psychic claims Dolores Catania and Rachel Fuda are ‘coming back’

The psychic had good news for some of the Jersey cast as she claimed newbie Rachel Fuda is coming back.

“I think she got some good stock there. She just got a little confused in the beginning… but if they take the husbands out, it’s gonna be okay,” claimed Rosalie.

As for the always loyal Dolores Catania, she’s supposedly coming back too.

“Dolores is coming back. I don’t think that there’s any change there with Dolores,” she said.

“Okay interesting, so we shall see,” responded Teresa after Rosalie made her predictions.

Do you believe these psychic predictions? Sound off in the comment section below.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.