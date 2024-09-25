Teresa Giudice asks psychic to predict her future on RHONJ and gets a warning about Jackie Goldschneider

Teresa Giudice has been waiting for news about The Real Housewives of New Jersey since the last season ended.

However, the OG recently got some answers about the franchise’s future from psychic and medium, Rosalie Fallico.

It was an interesting conversation, to say the least, when Rosalie joined the Housewife on the latest episode of her podcast.

She made a few eye-raising predictions about the cast including Teresa’s new bestie, Jackie Goldschneider.

If the mom of four truly believes in psychics and mediums she’ll likely be distancing herself from Jackie.

On the bright side, Rosalie told Teresa that she would be back for another season of RHONJ.

However, her friendship with Jackie might start crumbling as the psychic calls her “wishy-washy” and a “wildcard.”

Teresa Giudice asks a psychic to predict her future on RHONJ

Teresa had a long chat with Rosalie on the latest release of Turning the Tables and gave her predictions about the Jersey franchise.

When the OG asked “What’s your prediction on the Real Housewives of New Jersey? Is it coming back?” she got some good news.

“I do feel like the show is gonna come back,” said Rosalie. “I feel like we’re looking at some new energy and we’re gonna get rid of some old battle axes, maybe one or two.”

The psychic told Teresa that some of her castmates are only relevant because of her and they will get the axe.

She also named Teresa’s nemesis Margaret Josephs, claiming that the blonde beauty will not return for the reboot.

“I feel like the door is gonna close for a couple of them; I think Margaret’s one of them,” she said. “Margaret feels as though she’s going to be moving on to greener pastures, and that’s totally fine. I think that it’s been coming for a while.”

Teresa was eager to find out if she would make the cut for the rumored RHONJ reboot and the psychic assured her that she was safe from getting fired.

“You’re coming back,” said Rosalie.

Psychic tells Teresa that Jackie Goldschneider is ‘wishy-washy’ and a ‘wildcard’

Meanwhile, the psychic didn’t have good news for Jackie Goldschneider, who recently confessed she was hopeful for a Season 15 return.

She became close to Teresa last season (viewers were surprised) and Rosalie warned the OG about her.

“I also think that Jackie is the wildcard. She is the wildcard,” said Rosalia. “I don’t know how she’s gonna roll, but I think that our girl there has a few fires to put out in her life, and I’m not sure if she’s going to be able to maintain her lane.”

“Got it, okay,” responded Teresa.

“She’s a little wishy-washy and she worries me,” continued Rosalie.

Check out Teresa’s podcast episode below.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.